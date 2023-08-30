2023 Chicago Bears Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks
With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!
September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!
Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.
Can the Chicago Bears eclipse their win total of 7.5?
Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Bears' season playing out.
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: Bears Over 7.5 wins
As I wrote after the NFL Draft, it’s refreshing to see the Bears' front office attacking weaknesses and building in the trenches. The selection of an offensive tackle in the first round is an uber-important piece to the continued development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are young, and there will be some growing pains, but 12 of their 17 games are lined between +3 and -3. Oddsmakers clearly respect Chicago a lot more than last year.
Pick via FOX Sports NFC North Writer Carmen Vitali: Bears Under 7.5 wins
I promise I’m not trying to be pessimistic here (though it is my nature, thanks to growing up a Chicago sports fan), but a 7-10 season for the Bears would be a drastic improvement over last year. I’m not sure people realize that if we’re being honest.
General manager Ryan Poles himself has alluded to this being a multi-year process over and over again. That’s the way stable franchises are built, by the way, something Poles knows a lot about coming from Kansas City. I don’t think Chicago is quite there yet. There’s room for surprise, sure. But I’d rather be pleasantly surprised than disappointed, so I’m going the conservative route. That is by picking them to finish in the six to seven-win range because of the question marks the Bears still have on the roster, namely their quarterback, Justin Fields.
FOX Sports Research Nuggets
- 3-10 (Over-Under) since 2010
- Have hit the Under win total 77% of the time since 2010, tied for the highest of any team in that span
2022 In Review
- Overall: 3-14, fourth in NFC North
- Home record: 2-7
- Road record: 1-7
- Divisional record: 0-6
- Point differential: -137 (31st in NFL)
- Notable streaks: Lost 10 straight to end season (longest in franchise history)
- Points per game: 19.2 (23rd in NFL)
- Yards per game: 307.8 (28th in NFL)
- Opponent points per game: 27.2 (32nd in NFL)
- Opponent yards per game: 375.9 (29th)
What to Know
- Head Coach: Matt Eberflus, second season (3-14 with Bears)
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .497 (T-14th-easiest in NFL)
Key Additions
- OT Darnell Wright (first-round pick, 10th overall from Tennessee)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (Buffalo Bills)
- OG Nate Davis (Tennessee Titans)
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (Indianapolis Colts)
- LB TJ Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)
- TE Robert Tonyan (Green Bay Packers)
- TE Marcedes Lewis (Green Bay Packers)
Key Subtractions
- RB David Montgomery (Detroit Lions)
- LB Joe Thomas
Win Totals From Last 5 Years
- 2022: 3
- 2021: 6
- 2020: 8
- 2019: 8
- 2018: 12
Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.
Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV.
