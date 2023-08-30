National Football League 2023 Detroit Lions Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 30, 2023 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Detroit Lions eclipse their win total of 9.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Lions' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: Lions Under 9.5 wins

I’m cackling at the Lions being priced in the 20-1 range to win the Super Bowl. They have shorter odds than the Chargers and Dolphins, for crying out loud. What planet am I on?

Detroit’s offense has the potential to be very good, thanks to one of the best lines in the NFL, but the defense is a big ol’ problem. The Lions allowed the most yards and the fifth-most points last year, and it’s not like they made sweeping changes. Thanks, but no thanks.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC North Writer Carmen Vitali: Lions Over 9.5 wins

I have never smashed an Over harder for the Lions. This is a team that started 1-8 before their bye week and went on to finish 9-8 last season. They’ve made quite a few investments in veterans via free agency, and I think their draft class could ultimately have been underrated. That has to yield more than a half-game improvement, as far as I’m concerned.

Their passing defense is what held them back at the start of last season, and with all the investments Detroit made in the secondary, that shouldn’t be an issue any longer. Offense coordinator Ben Johnson has added even more wrinkles to an offense that averaged the fifth-most points last season. It’s just a complete (and very talented) roster. Plus, Lions fans believe. They’re sold out of season tickets for the first time ever. I have to think this is the year they get into double-digit wins, and they’re my favorites to win the NFC North.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-7 (Over-Under) since 2010

In the last 27 seasons, have only won 10 games twice (2011, 2014)

2022 In Review

Overall: 9-8, second in NFC North

Home record: 5-4

Road record: 4-4

Divisional record: 5-1

Point differential: +26 (ninth in NFL)

Notable stretch: finished season 8-2 over last 10 games

Points per game: 26.6 (fifth in NFL)

Yards per game: 380 (fourth in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 25.1 (T-28th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 392.4 (32nd in NFL)

Will Lions or Packers snag the NFC North title? Nick Wright and Chris Broussard reveal their NFC North predictions.

What to Know

Head Coach: Dan Campbell, second season (12-21)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .495 (13th-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 9

2021: 3

2020: 5

2019: 3

2018: 6

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

