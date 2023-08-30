National Football League 2023 Green Bay Packers Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 10:13 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the Green Bay Packers eclipse their win total of 7.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Packers' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: Packers Over 7.5 wins

I'm not sure there’s a team with more variance this season than the Packers. If quarterback Jordan Love can’t read defenses, is afraid to make mistakes downfield and opponents bottle the run game, a spiral to six wins is entirely possible. It's also possible the Packers' defense is the unit we thought it would be last year, and Love takes advantage of facing a weak schedule of defenses, leading Green Bay to shock everyone and win 11 games.

Four of their first five opponents had below-average defenses last year, and a 4-1 start isn’t out of the question. I’m not quite there yet on Love as an average starting QB, but I can’t get over the team's soft schedule. So, if you are betting this number, Over would be the play.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC North Writer Carmen Vitali: Packers Over 7.5 wins

I’ve been firmly in the camp that just because Aaron Rodgers is gone doesn’t mean the Packers fall off a cliff. They’ve been planning for this day for three years when they traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round. That’s the Green Bay way. Who’s to say they won’t do it again?

Love is extremely familiar with this offense as a result of the aforementioned three seasons of schooling behind Rodgers. It also means he got to know the locker room during that time. Sure, he’s had some ups and downs in camp, but hopefully, that’s also a symptom of the defense getting better, given all their talent on that side of the ball.

Love will come into his first season as a starter more prepared than most, which should pay dividends for Green Bay.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

6-7 (Over-Under) since 2010

In the last 14 seasons, have only won fewer than eight games twice (2017, 2018)

2022 In Review

Overall: 8-9, third in NFC North

Home record: 5-4

Road record: 3-5

Divisional record: 3-3

Point differential: -1 (13th in NFL)

Notable streaks: Lost five straight from Weeks 5-9 (longest losing streak since 2008, five games)

Points per game: 21.8 (14th in NFL)

Yards per game: 337.9 (17th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 21.8 (T-17th in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 336.5 (17th)

Will Lions or Packers snag the NFC North title? Nick Wright and Chris Broussard reveal their NFC North predictions.

What to Know

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur, fifth season (47-19 with Packers)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .476 (ninth-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 8

2021: 13

2020: 13

2019: 13

2018: 6

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports.

