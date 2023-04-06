Tim Hardaway Sr. on Mavericks: 'They're missing a leader out there'
The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of missing the 2023 NBA playoffs.
The Mavs had high expectations going into this season after reaching the conference finals during the 2021-22 campaign. However, things haven't gone according to plan.
Dallas has lost eight of its last nine games to drop to 38-42 this season. The Mavs, who currently hold the 11-seed, could miss the Play-In Tournament altogether and are on the verge of completely surrendering on this season.
So what went wrong?
On a recent episode of "The Carton Show," former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr., who played for the Mavs during the 2001-2002 season, claimed that the central problem in Dallas is a lack of leadership.
He took it a step further, pointing the finger directly at the team's two superstars: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
"They're missing a leader out there," said Hardaway Sr., whose son Tim Hardaway Jr. currently plays for Dallas. "Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader. … They're complementary players. They're great scorers."
Hardaway went on to define the characteristics of a leader, saying that, "A leader goes out there, and he gives the team confidence. He makes sure the team is doing what they're supposed to be doing. A leader shows by example, by playing defense."
Hardaway Jr. responded to his dad's comments with full support of both Doncic and Irving.
"I disagree with it 1000 percent," he told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Dallas Morning News reporter Callie Caplan. "I’ve come out numerous times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my whole entire time here in Dallas. Kyrie has been nothing [other] than a leader since he’s been here — making sure that everybody’s good on and off the floor, texting everybody in our group just to make sure everybody’s good, everybody’s holding together, staying strong. … Nothing but leadership there … I love those guys. I love my teammates."
