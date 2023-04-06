Dallas Mavericks
Tim Hardaway Sr. on Mavericks: 'They're missing a leader out there'
Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Sr. on Mavericks: 'They're missing a leader out there'

Published Apr. 6, 2023 11:27 p.m. ET

The Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of missing the 2023 NBA playoffs. 

The Mavs had high expectations going into this season after reaching the conference finals during the 2021-22 campaign. However, things haven't gone according to plan. 

Dallas has lost eight of its last nine games to drop to 38-42 this season. The Mavs, who currently hold the 11-seed, could miss the Play-In Tournament altogether and are on the verge of completely surrendering on this season.

So what went wrong?

On a recent episode of "The Carton Show," former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr., who played for the Mavs during the 2001-2002 season, claimed that the central problem in Dallas is a lack of leadership. 

He took it a step further, pointing the finger directly at the team's two superstars: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

"They're missing a leader out there," said Hardaway Sr., whose son Tim Hardaway Jr. currently plays for Dallas. "Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader. … They're complementary players. They're great scorers." 

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardaway went on to define the characteristics of a leader, saying that, "A leader goes out there, and he gives the team confidence. He makes sure the team is doing what they're supposed to be doing. A leader shows by example, by playing defense."

Hardaway Jr. responded to his dad's comments with full support of both Doncic and Irving. 

"I disagree with it 1000 percent," he told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Dallas Morning News reporter Callie Caplan. "I’ve come out numerous times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my whole entire time here in Dallas. Kyrie has been nothing [other] than a leader since he’s been here — making sure that everybody’s good on and off the floor, texting everybody in our group just to make sure everybody’s good, everybody’s holding together, staying strong. … Nothing but leadership there … I love those guys. I love my teammates."

Read more: 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic
share
Get more from Dallas Mavericks Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions have 'new feel'
Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions have 'new feel'
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes