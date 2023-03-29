National Basketball Association 'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro? Published Mar. 29, 2023 11:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the college basketball season winds down, underclassmen announcing their intentions to enter the 2023 NBA Draft process is starting to ramp up.

The process moves swiftly, with April 23 representing the deadline for athletes to apply for early entry, and June 1 serving as the last day to withdraw from the draft and uphold their college eligibility.

After 135 players declared for the draft last season, how many will there be in 2023?

Here's a look at the most notable names to announce their early entry into the NBA Draft process.

Baylor guard Keyonte George

Baylor's standout guard and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year announced on Tuesday, March 28, that he'd be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. George, the No. 9 prospect from the Class of 2022, made it clear why he entered the Bears' program as a five-star recruit, after averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during his first season.

George was projected to be the No. 9 pick entering his first year.

Michigan guard Jett Howard

Howard announced that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the draft on March 23.

During his one-year career with the Wolverines, the 6-foot-8 guard, who was ranked 42nd in the 2022 class, averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.4/36.8/80.0.

South Carolina forward GG Jackson

The Gamecock's leading scorer made his announcement after averaging 15.4 points this season.

Jackson was originally the No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class but reclassified to play for his hometown team in Lamont Harris' first season as head coach.

NC State guard Terquavion Smith

A high-volme scoring guard, Smith put up buckets in bunches through two seasons with Kevin Keattes' Wolfpack. He followed 16.3 points per game his freshman season with 17.9 in his second college stint, including three performances of 30-plus points, highlighted by 32 in his team's first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton.

Smith is a 6-foot-4 springy athlete, but at 165 pounds, is more slender than the average guard at his height.

Houston forward Jarace Walker

At 6-foot-8, Walker possesses the ideal size NBA scouts covet when evaluating potential prospects. The No. 10 ranked recruit in the ESPN 100, and a consensus five-star recruit out of IMG, was a huge reason for Houston's No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. And he showed the bright lights weren't too much when moments mattered most.

Walker shot a solid percentage from the floor (46.5), and averaged 11.2 PPG while collecting 6.8 boards per contest.

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead

Whitehead's commitment to Duke was perhaps the best thing head coach Jon Scheyer could've hoped for to kick off a new era in Durham.

The five-star prospect, and No. 2 player in ESPN 100's Class of 2022 rankings, flashed every tool in his skillset during his freshman season. He nabbed four steals in an ACC matchup against Virginia, while tallying four games with at least four 3-balls. Whitehead also scored in double-figures in 10 games, including a stretch in which he did so in six of eight contests.

The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 15-21 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

