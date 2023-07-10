2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid big favorite after historic game Updated Jan. 23, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a statement game Monday night that caused a major shift in the NBA MVP odds.

How loud of a statement?

Embiid's MVP odds moved to +130 from +800 after he scored a franchise-record 70 points in the 133-123 win over heralded rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid also had a career-best 18 rebounds to go along with five assists.

The Sixers' big man jumped from fifth to first on the MVP odds list with his record performance.

Let's take a look at the latest MVP odds.

ODDS TO WIN 2023-24 NBA MVP:*

Joel Embiid , 76ers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Bucks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jayson Tatum , Celtics: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kevin Durant , Suns: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

De'Aaron Fox, Kings: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

*odds as of 1/23/2024

Here are a couple of nuggets on Embiid's big night courtesy of FOX Sports Research:

– Embiid's 70 points broke Wilt Chamberlain's 76ers franchise record of 68

– He is the first player in NBA history with at least 70 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game

– Embiid is the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game

– He is the third player in NBA history to record 70 points and 15 rebounds in a game, joining Elgin Baylor and Chamberlain.

Jokic was the previous favorite at +170. He now sits at +270 to win the award.

Jokic was the NBA MVP for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, with Embiid winning it last season.

There could be a hurdle in Embiid's quest for MVP.

In order to win the award, the new collective bargaining agreement says that a player must play at least 65 out of 82 games. Embiid has missed 10 out of 42 games, meaning he can miss up to seven of the next 40 games in order to remain eligible for the award.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre weighed in on the MVP award before the season started (Editor's Note: Expert's MVP pick made in July):

Only three players stand out to me early as possibly actionable MVP bets to make for the upcoming season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Having advanced to the conference finals in four of the last six years, the Celtics are one of my favorites to win the title, and Tatum is the primary reason. I'm buying the trade of Marcus Smart as a win for the Celtics and Tatum. It will enable the 25-year-old to be the true leader of this team, something Smart has been since entering the league.

Tatum's points, rebounds and assists have all gone up each year he's been in the league, and his 30-8-4 were all career highs last year. A first-team All-NBA player each of the last two seasons, I expect him to win the MVP — and an NBA title.

PICK: Jayson Tatum (+800 at time of pick) to win MVP

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The two-time MVP is coming off an NBA title, Finals MVP, and the unofficial title of best player in the NBA. He's the favorite for a third MVP, largely on the heels of an insane playoff run where he averaged 30-12-9 over 20 games and also hit a staggering 46% of 3-pointers. So why not bet on him?

You can't quantify his desire now that he already has a title and his trophy case has everything. Knowing he's done it all, will we see him pull back in the regular season to save himself for the postseason? We saw that late last season, and it worked. Either way, he's the best player in the game, so worth a sprinkle.

PICK: Nikola Jokic (+430 at time of pick) to win MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

If I'm looking for a super sleeper to win the MVP next year, it has to be SGA. Having just turned 25, he is coming off an excellent season in which he averaged a career-high 31 points and was first-team All-NBA.

Before you scoff, remember the Sacramento Kings improved by 18 wins last year, and the Thunder might be a breakout candidate, as they look to build on the play-in appearance last year while adding Chet Holmgren to the starting lineup.

PICK: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+1700 at time of pick) to win MVP

