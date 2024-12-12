Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James ruled out of Lakers' game vs. Minnesota on Friday with foot soreness
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James ruled out of Lakers' game vs. Minnesota on Friday with foot soreness

Published Dec. 12, 2024 7:16 p.m. ET

LeBron James has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Minnesota on Friday night due to soreness in his left foot.

James will miss his second straight game when the Lakers return from a four-day break to face the Timberwolves, the Lakers announced Thursday.

The top scorer in NBA history was away from the team this week with an excused absence attributed to "personal reasons," coach JJ Redick said Wednesday. It's unclear whether James will even make the quick round trip to Minnesota before the Lakers' next game at home against Memphis on Sunday.

James missed his first game of his record-tying 22nd NBA season when the Lakers beat Portland at home last Sunday. That absence was also attributed to his foot injury.

James is averaging 23.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds for the Lakers (13-11), who have lost seven of 10 after a 10-4 start.

The Lakers upgraded starter Austin Reaves to questionable for the game at Minnesota after he missed LA's previous five games with a pelvic bruise. Anthony Davis is listed as probable with left plantar fasciitis.

