Mavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance

As the Dallas Mavericks' playoff chances dwindle by the day, they might wave the white flag on the 2022-23 season in order to protect their future.

The Mavericks are "seriously considering" shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the final three games of the season despite being just a game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot, according to The Athletic and Stadium. Even though the Mavericks are close to a play-in spot, they've lost seven of their last eight games to drop to 37-42 this season.

While it is possible that Dallas could still make the play-in, there could be some ramifications to that. The Mavericks owe the New York Knicks their first-round pick in this year's draft as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if the pick falls outside the top 10 selections. If the Mavericks just make the play-in tournament, it would nearly guarantee that the Knicks get their first-round selection in this summer's draft.

If the Mavericks fall short of making the play-in, they'd likely be able to keep their first-round pick this year unless they have some bad lottery luck. Each of the four teams behind them in the lottery would have odds fewer than 10 percent of passing them. The pick is top-10-protected through 2025, after which it would become a second-round selection if it has not conveyed.

Even though the Mavericks could be surrendering on this season, it appears Dallas hasn't given up on Irving. It's believed that the Mavericks' "first and foremost priority" this offseason is to re-sign Irving as he hits free agency, according to The Athletic and Stadium.

So far, the Mavericks' experiment with Irving hasn't worked. They've gone 4-11 in the 15 games Dončić and Irving have played together despite some high-scoring performances from the duo.

That's why Dallas might be a bit more enticed to ensure it keeps its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Mavericks could have a top-10 pick they could package to trade for another player this offseason.

