Women's College Basketball LSU upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win title in record-setting finale Updated Apr. 2, 2023 6:45 p.m. ET

DALLAS — A bedazzled Kim Mulkey looked up at the scoreboard and cried.

In just her second season at LSU, Mulkey led the program to win its first national championship by beating favorite Iowa, 102-85 on Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Center. The Tigers are the first team to score 100-plus points in a women’s final.

"This is crazy, good stuff," Mulkey said on stage as she accepted the national championship trophy.

While it wasn’t a classic upset, per se, it was a remarkable win given how the last few weeks of the NCAA Tournament have been dominated by the Caitlin Clark Show. The 6-foot Iowa superstar has been averaging 32.0 points per game in the tourney and entered her first national title game fresh off back-to-back 41-point games. And after knocking off defending champs South Carolina in the Final Four, this game was the Hawkeyes’ to lose.

And that’s what happened. Clark still scored 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the fiery Tigers.

Here are three thoughts from an epic national title game:

Who saw this one coming?

Well, maybe LSU did.

Clark may have made a statement to start the game — her first shot attempt was a deep 3, which gave her the NCAA tournament record for 3-pointers. She ran out to score a quick 14 points in the first 10 minutes.

But that was the only time the Hawkeyes looked like they could win a title all day. The second quarter was all about Jasmine Carson. The LSU guard came off the bench and stole the show from Clark. She went off for 21 points on 7-of-7 shooting and 5-of-5 from behind the arc, including a breathtaking buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half and give her team a 59-42 lead. Those 59 points in a single half were a Final Four record and set the tone for the rest of the day.

Iowa got into foul trouble in the second half with Clark getting her fourth on a technical and Czinano fouling out with 6:25 still to play and the Tigers leading 85-71.

It didn’t even matter in the end, as LSU was more prepared for this moment. Angel Reese, who only played nine minutes in the first half with two early fouls, recorded her 34th double-double of the season, which is also an SEC record. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Alexis Morris, who scored two points in the first half, finished with 22 points and nine assists.

Iowa’s game plan against South Carolina in Friday’s semifinal was to make it shoot from the perimeter, which wasn’t one of their strengths. LSU doesn’t normally take a lot of 3-point shots — though they were better from long range than South Carolina — and typically get most of their points in the paint. To beat Iowa, they tweaked their game plan. The Tigers shot 65% from 3, scored 26 points off turnovers, 34 points in the paint and out-rebounded the Hawkeyes, 37-26.

LSU wasn’t even the best team in the SEC this year. That of course was South Carolina. The Tigers kind of flew under the radar, only losing two games this season — one in the regular season to the Gamecocks and then to Tennessee in the SEC tournament.

Now they are improbable national champs.

Caitlin Clark will be back

Lucky for everyone, Clark is only a junior and will be back for her senior year. Potentially better news than that is that she could take advantage of the extra COVID year the NCAA has granted athletes, meaning she could play for Iowa for two more seasons if she wanted to.

For example, Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech’s senior star and Player of the Year finalist, announced Sunday that will return for an extra COVID year.

How likely is it Clark will do the same? It depends. How badly doesn't she want to chase a championship? After a senior season in 2023-24, will she need more of a challenge that she can only get in the WNBA, where she will likely and eventually be the No. 1 overall pick?

Of course, there’s the NIL aspect of it all. An athlete like Clark can make more money through NIL in college than through her WNBA rookie contract, which could make staying in school for two more years enticing.

LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese briefly touched on this topic on Saturday when asked about the lack of WNBA players getting sneaker deals.

"That’s my big goal right now, especially with NIL, I can make as much money in college, probably more than the WNBA," Reese said.

Aliyah Boston declared for the draft on Saturday but could have taken an extra year.

LSU on the rise with Mulkey

Mulkey took LSU to the national championship game in just her second season in Baton Rouge. And she did it with nine new players.

Mulkey previously spent more than 20 years at Baylor, where she built a powerhouse and won three national titles. She surprised a lot of people when she decided to return to her Louisiana roots and start over at LSU. What maybe hasn’t surprised a lot of people, however, is how quickly she’s been able to turn the Tigers into a contender. LSU will likely only lose two senior starters from this team, returning big-time players like Reese, Kateri Poole and Flau’jae Johnson.

No matter what you think of Mulkey or her feathery and frilly outfits — she wore a sparkly tiger striped suit for the national championship game that could double as a perfectly acceptable outfit for a Taylor Swift concert — she’s a winner and we should expect LSU to be back on this stage again and again.

Mulkey is now the first coach to win a women’s championship with two different schools. Rick Pitino has also done it in the men's game, winning with Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013, but his title with Louisville was technically vacated due to NCAA sanctions.

This was LSU’s first trip to the national championship in men’s or women’s basketball. On Saturday, the day before the final, Mulkey was asked how she was able to build this team up with nine new players so quickly and have them ready to take on and dominate this moment.

She mentioned that she was surprised how meaningful the LSU brand was and how the transfer portal and NIL fast-tracked the program’s success.

"I don't even know how old LSU is," Mulkey said. "I don’t even know when they started playing men’s or women’s basketball, but it has to be a long time ago. And to think all those great players that have played in the NBA and the WNBA, and they never played for a national championship. That’s mind boggling to me.

"Transfer portal, the NIL, all that’s here to stay. You can fight it all you want. Obviously it was good to us at LSU."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

