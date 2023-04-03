National Basketball Association Andrew Wiggins reportedly set to return to Warriors in coming days Published Apr. 3, 2023 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors are getting an important player back in the lineup with just a week left in the regular season.

Andrew Wiggins is "nearing" a return to the team and might take the court in the coming days, ESPN reported Monday. The 28-year-old forward has been out since the All-Star break in February to deal with a family matter as his father has been dealing with a serious medical situation, according to The Athletic. The reported plan is for Wiggins to attend the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

After playing a key role in the Warriors' title run in 2022, Wiggins was in the midst of a solid campaign this season before leaving the team. He's scoring 17.1 points per game this season while shooting 47.3% from the field, the second-best mark of his career, and a career-high 39.6% from deep.

The Warriors' up-and-down season has continued with Wiggins out, going 12-10 in the 22 games he's missed. Steph Curry missed some time though earlier in that stretch of games as he was dealing with a leg injury.

Golden State enters the final week of the regular season looking to avoid falling into the play-in tournament. Following their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Warriors dropped to sixth place in the west with a 41-38 record. While they hold the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors don't have the tiebreaker against them for the fifth seed and are only a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans for the sixth seed.

The Warriors have three games left in the season. After hosting the play-in hopeful Thunder on Tuesday, the Warriors will make the short trip to Sacramento to face the 47–31 Kings on Thursday. They close out the season against the Damian Lillard-less Trail Blazers on Sunday.

