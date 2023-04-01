National Basketball Association 'Players lose again': Draymond Green sounds off on NBA's new CBA Updated Apr. 1, 2023 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the hours after the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, at least one prominent player took issue with the new deal.

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green had complaints about multiple reported new elements in the deal. The first thing Green expressed his disappointment over is the change of resources the high-spending teams, such as the Warriors, get in free agency. Teams that are at least $17.5 million over the luxury tax apron won't be able to offer a mid-level exception to free agents, essentially restricting those teams to only be able to offer free agents that weren't previously on their team the veteran minimum.

The new detail was added as the Warriors have $190 million in payroll this season and have already committed $211 million in player salaries for next season.

In another tweet, Green took issue with the addition of the NBA's new in-season tournament. The tournament's group stage will be baked into the regular-season schedule and eight teams will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage after that. Members of the winning team will reportedly receive $500,000.

Green thought the winning pot would be higher than that.

All in all, Green seems to think that the players didn't fare too well with the new CBA. Green responded to a tweet asking what the players won in the deal with three thinking emojis.

"I have a lot more to say about this!! Guess I’ll save it for the pod! I was excited …. A deal about to get done!!! TRASH!!! *Bubba Dub voice," Green wrote in another tweet.

Green engaged in some back-and-forths with people on Twitter about the matter, too. When one account tweeted "Pretty sure you won enough already" with a screenshot of Green's, four-year, $99.6 million contract, Green pointed out how much in value the Warriors have jumped over the last 10 years.

Green also mentioned that he was mostly expressing his disappointment for the younger players in the new deal.

The deal is only tentative, but players and owners are expected to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks, according to ESPN.

