'Players lose again': Draymond Green sounds off on NBA's new CBA
In the hours after the NBA and NBPA reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, at least one prominent player took issue with the new deal.
Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green had complaints about multiple reported new elements in the deal. The first thing Green expressed his disappointment over is the change of resources the high-spending teams, such as the Warriors, get in free agency. Teams that are at least $17.5 million over the luxury tax apron won't be able to offer a mid-level exception to free agents, essentially restricting those teams to only be able to offer free agents that weren't previously on their team the veteran minimum.
The new detail was added as the Warriors have $190 million in payroll this season and have already committed $211 million in player salaries for next season.
In another tweet, Green took issue with the addition of the NBA's new in-season tournament. The tournament's group stage will be baked into the regular-season schedule and eight teams will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage after that. Members of the winning team will reportedly receive $500,000.
Green thought the winning pot would be higher than that.
All in all, Green seems to think that the players didn't fare too well with the new CBA. Green responded to a tweet asking what the players won in the deal with three thinking emojis.
"I have a lot more to say about this!! Guess I’ll save it for the pod! I was excited …. A deal about to get done!!! TRASH!!! *Bubba Dub voice," Green wrote in another tweet.
Green engaged in some back-and-forths with people on Twitter about the matter, too. When one account tweeted "Pretty sure you won enough already" with a screenshot of Green's, four-year, $99.6 million contract, Green pointed out how much in value the Warriors have jumped over the last 10 years.
Green also mentioned that he was mostly expressing his disappointment for the younger players in the new deal.
The deal is only tentative, but players and owners are expected to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks, according to ESPN.
Read more NBA from FOX Sports:
- NBA, players reach deal on a new law labor agreement
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports
- LeBron James reacts as Bronny finishes second in dunk contest
- Rodriguez makes largest cash input of any former athlete buying sports team
- Nets’ Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of back
- From Ray Allen to Jordan Hawkins, the making of a UConn scoring machine
- Caitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will play for a title
- Unusual Final Four not likely a sign of things to come
- FAU learns that holding onto talent is no easy task
- San Diego State's winning formula: Defense, physicality, toughness
- 2023 Final Four, by the numbers
- Final Four 2023: A team-by-team guide to the four contenders left standing
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seedsNBA Roundtable: Can Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will Mavs to playoffs?'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will missed games cost Joel Embiid?The Kyrie Irving experiment failed. The Mavericks' best path forward is to tank.
- Knicks' Julius Randle ruled out at least two weeks with ankle spain12 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHLLeBron James reacts as Bronny finishes second in dunk contest
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seedsNBA Roundtable: Can Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will Mavs to playoffs?'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will missed games cost Joel Embiid?The Kyrie Irving experiment failed. The Mavericks' best path forward is to tank.
- Knicks' Julius Randle ruled out at least two weeks with ankle spain12 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHLLeBron James reacts as Bronny finishes second in dunk contest