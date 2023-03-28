National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Nets’ Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of back

Published Mar. 28, 2023 4:19 p.m. ET

Ben Simmons won't play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games. 

Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected. 

It's the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned. 

Simmons finishes with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. 

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn't play after the All-Star break in February. The 26-year-old had fallen out of the starting lineup before that, unable to regain the form that earned his three All-Star selections in Philadelphia. 

He was traded to the Nets last February after initially refusing to play for the 76ers in the 2021-22 season, citing mental health concerns. His back problems then surfaced as he worked to get himself prepared to play for the Nets. 

Simmons is making $35.4 million this season, and is due $78.2 million more over the next two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick's new version of The Patriot Way is full of inconsistencies
Bill Belichick's new version of The Patriot Way is full of inconsistencies
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes