National Basketball Association Despite loss, LeBron James' return sparks optimism for Lakers Published Mar. 26, 2023 9:45 p.m. ET

After LeBron James suffered a torn tendon in his right foot a month ago, he was inspired by what he saw from his teammates.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 8-5 without him. Anthony Davis started playing MVP-caliber basketball again. The team's recent acquisitions starred in their roles. The Lakers skyrocketed from 11th place in the Western Conference to eighth.

It encouraged James to return Sunday, much faster than anyone anticipated.

" … Now we sitting at a chance to be able to — to hell with the play-in, we actually can be a top-eight seed," James said after the Lakers' 118-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, which dropped them to ninth place. "That definitely changed my mindset on me coming back and trying to be a part of this. ... Well, I don’t really want to say changed my mindset, it just enhanced what I was trying to do as far as my workouts, as far as my treatment and everything."

While James was sidelined, he worked out three times a day, beginning at 7 a.m. and finishing at 7 p.m., doing a combination of rehab, training and treatment. The injury James suffered on Feb. 26 typically sidelines athletes for longer than a month. But James was intent on returning sooner.

" ... The doctors told me I was healing faster than anybody they’ve seen before with the injury," James said.

So, after warming up Sunday morning, James decided he'd give it a go after feeling as though he had the requisite explosiveness.

James didn't look quite like himself against the Bulls, though he still led the Lakers with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three assists in just over 29 minutes.

He needs to regain his wind and his rhythm. He missed shots he'd typically make with ease. He committed five turnovers.

But the fact that James is back, and the Lakers have been peaking at the right time, is an extremely exciting prospect for a team whose playoff hopes seemed dubious just a short time ago.

Now, there's a renewed sense of optimism that this team could actually be good.

James and Davis have alternated playing the Lakers' MVP role all season. Imagine if they did that at the same time, playing alongside their revamped supporting cast?

It's an intriguing thought, especially considering the Lakers were close to losing James for the season.

James acknowledged Sunday that two doctors advised him to get surgery on the foot. But he eventually decided against it.

Why?

"Because I went to the LeBron James of feet, and he told me I shouldn't," James said, declining to name the doctor or what country he hails from.

James said he's not sure if he'll need surgery after the season. When the time comes, he'll get an MRI and meet with doctors again. But for now, his focus is on the team's remaining seven games.

If the Lakers can lock in the seventh or eighth seed, they'd only have to win one play-in game to make the playoffs, as opposed to if they end up in ninth or 10th place, meaning they'd need to win two play-in games.

Heck, there's even a chance they could avoid the play-in tournament all together, considering they're only 2.5 games behind the fourth place Phoenix Suns and two games behind the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers and sixth-place Golden State Warriors.

This much is for sure: Getting James back on the floor with eight games left was positive news for the Lakers. In less than a 24-hour span, he was upgraded from out to doubtful to questionable to available.

"It gives us the time to work out the kinks that we will have when there’s not so much time," said Davis, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. "It gives him time to get in a rhythm and suit up for this game, [rather] than two games left or three games left. Even though he’s a f---ing hell of a player, he could use one game and be fine."

It's only a matter of time before James plays like James again. Now, everyone just needs to figure out how to keep doing what they did while he was out. And if it all comes together, the Lakers could make some noise.

For James, the past month was bittersweet.

But it has imbued him with hope for the future.

"I mean, obviously, it sucks not being able to play," James said. "But definitely very proud of the team, and I was out just watching them just compete at a high level, playing the game the right way, playing Laker basketball."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

