LeBron James reacts as Bronny finishes second in dunk contest

Twenty years ago, a teenage basketball phenom named LeBron James won the 2003 McDonald's All-American dunk contest. James was not in attendance for the 2023 edition of the contest Tuesday, but was watching intently as his son Bronny was one of 10 participants.

Bronny James finished second in the contest, aided by some impressive dunks including one over his now-much taller younger brother Bryce, who is listed at 6-foot-5.

Duke commit Sean Stewart — the son of Michael Stewart, who like LeBron is a former Cleveland Cavalier — beat out Bronny to win the dunk contest.

Still, Bronny's slams fired up the crowd, including a contingent of James family members that included his mother Savannah and younger sister Zhuri. A proud father also chimed in on Twitter.

Bronny's first dunk was ranked nine out of 10 by several judges, which LeBron thought was still too low of a ruling.

Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe also liked what he saw from the eldest James sibling.

"I'm sure his dad was very, very proud of Junior," Sharpe said. "He impressed. He's showing you that he belongs."

Bronny James will take the floor Tuesday for the McDonald's All-American game itself — which his father won MVP in 20 years ago.

"I'm anxious to see him in the game tonight against other top-level players," Sharpe said. "Everybody there is going somewhere, either they're going to the G-League or they're going to some major university. So I'm anxious to see him against top-level competition but I thought he acquitted himself very well last night."

One of those top-level players is Isaiah Collier, who is rated the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. Collier is committed to USC, one of Bronny James' reported finalist schools along with Ohio State and Oregon, and told reporters Tuesday that he is attempting to recruit Bronny to the Trojans.

