LeBron James
LeBron James

LeBron James reacts as Bronny finishes second in dunk contest

Updated Mar. 28, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET

Twenty years ago, a teenage basketball phenom named LeBron James won the 2003 McDonald's All-American dunk contest. James was not in attendance for the 2023 edition of the contest Tuesday, but was watching intently as his son Bronny was one of 10 participants.

Bronny James finished second in the contest, aided by some impressive dunks including one over his now-much taller younger brother Bryce, who is listed at 6-foot-5.

Duke commit Sean Stewart — the son of Michael Stewart, who like LeBron is a former Cleveland Cavalier — beat out Bronny to win the dunk contest.

Still, Bronny's slams fired up the crowd, including a contingent of James family members that included his mother Savannah and younger sister Zhuri. A proud father also chimed in on Twitter.

Bronny's first dunk was ranked nine out of 10 by several judges, which LeBron thought was still too low of a ruling.

Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe also liked what he saw from the eldest James sibling.

"I'm sure his dad was very, very proud of Junior," Sharpe said. "He impressed. He's showing you that he belongs."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James will take the floor Tuesday for the McDonald's All-American game itself — which his father won MVP in 20 years ago.

"I'm anxious to see him in the game tonight against other top-level players," Sharpe said. "Everybody there is going somewhere, either they're going to the G-League or they're going to some major university. So I'm anxious to see him against top-level competition but I thought he acquitted himself very well last night."

One of those top-level players is Isaiah Collier, who is rated the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. Collier is committed to USC, one of Bronny James' reported finalist schools along with Ohio State and Oregon, and told reporters Tuesday that he is attempting to recruit Bronny to the Trojans.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Cleveland Cavaliers
share
LeBron James
Get more from LeBron James Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes