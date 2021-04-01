SKIP AND SHANNON: UNDISPUTED

Penny Hardaway weighs in on the LeBron-MJ GOAT discussion | UNDISPUTED
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless on JJ Redick's 'troubling' comments about the Pelicans' front office | UNDISPUTED
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless: 49ers can't control their own destiny with the No. 3 pick | UNDISPUTED
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: I am very encouraged for Laker Nation after Andre Drummond's debut | UNDISPUTED
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless vehemently defends Kawhi's Clippers after upset loss to the Orlando Magic | UNDISPUTED
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Mark Murphy's message hints Green Bay moving on from Aaron Rodgers I UNDISPUTED
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe on Jeanie Buss welcoming Andre Drummond to Laker Nation | UNDISPUTED
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, is the second best QB in the NFL draft | UNDISPUTED
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless: I don't get why the 49ers paid a 'king's ransom' to move up to No.3 pick I UNDISPUTED
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers have found a new 'anchor' in Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Nets assembled a superteam to deal with LeBron James | UNDISPUTED
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Chiefs deserve to be ranked #1 over Tom Brady's Bucs in Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless: Zion Williamson is Shaq-like with a point guard skillset I UNDISPUTED
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: I don't know if anyone can stop the Brooklyn Nets after adding Aldridge & Blake Griffin | UNDISPUTED
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: NBA is in a 'heap of trouble' after Lakers sign Andre Drummond | UNDISPUTED
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Jimmy Garoppolo is not in the 49ers long-term plans after moving to #3 overall | UNDISPUTED
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Chris Broussard: LeBron James will likely sit out 3-4 weeks; Crucial for him to fully recover before returning | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Skip Bayless: Dwight Howard's ejection stems from Lakers wanting Montrezl Harrell over Dwight | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers were unwilling to give up THT for Kyle Lowry in the short term | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Skip Bayless reacts to Clippers acquiring Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 26 Fox Sports
Skip & Shannon on Dwyane Wade siding with Michael Jordan as the GOAT over LeBron | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Chris Haynes: 'Lakers would give up a lot of depth to trade for Kyle Lowry' | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers would benefit more from Andre Drummond rather than pursuing Kyle Lowry | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to not re-sign Aldon Smith | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Draymond Green saying he's the 'best defender to ever play the game' | UNDISPUTED
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
