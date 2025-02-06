National Basketball Association
2025 NBA buyout market tracker: Wizards waive Reggie Jackson
Published Feb. 6, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET
The NBA trade deadline didn't disappoint.
Luka Dončić now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers; Anthony Davis now plays for the Dallas Mavericks; De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine were involved in a three-team trade where the two players weren't directly traded for each other; Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, with whom he signed an extension, among many other standout moves.
Now, with the deadline passed, here are players who have been bought out and candidates to be released in the coming days.
Players who have been bought out (newest to oldest):
Buyout candidates — in alphabetical order:
- Kyle Anderson (Heat)
- Sidy Cissoko (Wizards)
- Tre Jones (Bulls)
- Maxi Kleber (Lakers)
- Khris Middleton (Wizards)
- Markieff Morris (Lakers)
- Cam Reddish (Hornets)
- Dennis Schröder (Jazz)
- Ben Simmons (Nets)
- PJ Tucker (Raptors)
- Delon Wright (Knicks)
Check back for updates!
