Buckeyes offer scholarship to 14-year-old son of late Henry

Ohio State football offered 14-year-old wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. a scholarship after a dominant workout during a Buckeyes camp this week.

And his name might sound familiar for good reason.

Henry Jr. is the son of late West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, who died after a tragic accident in 2009. In five seasons with the Bengals, Henry pulled in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Henry Jr., an incoming freshman at West Clermont High School in Batavia, Ohio, reportedly outplayed several older players during the one-day camp.

Even though he's yet to even play a high school snap, Henry Jr. is already one of the most highly regarded prospects in his class, with offers from Akron, Marshall, Connecticut, South Florida, West Virginia, and now, Ohio State.

"I’m honored," Henry said. "It makes me want to work harder. It’s a surprise, but I think I earned it because I worked for it. It just makes me want to get better."

This was Henry's first time meeting OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, but his performance swayed the Buckeyes coach, who is considered one of the best coaches and recruiters in college football, to offer the ninth-grader, who has an abundance of potential.

"That’s the first time I’ve ever offered a 14-year-old," Hartline said.

"He’s a great coach," added Henry. "He helped me throughout the drills, and he helped me get better today. I think he liked my ability to track the ball down, my speed, and that I’m a very coachable player."

Henry Jr. also discussed his father's impact on him, despite his passing when Henry was only two years old.

"He inspired me because I want to work as hard as he did and make it to the places he’s been and to be better than him," Henry said. "I think it became a reality a few months ago, like the start of my eighth-grade season where I started having more looks and just knowing that I’m an elite receiver."

