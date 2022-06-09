Ohio State Buckeyes
Buckeyes offer scholarship to 14-year-old son of late Henry Buckeyes offer scholarship to 14-year-old son of late Henry
Ohio State Buckeyes

Buckeyes offer scholarship to 14-year-old son of late Henry

19 mins ago

Ohio State football offered 14-year-old wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. a scholarship after a dominant workout during a Buckeyes camp this week.

And his name might sound familiar for good reason.

Henry Jr. is the son of late West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, who died after a tragic accident in 2009. In five seasons with the Bengals, Henry pulled in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Henry Jr., an incoming freshman at West Clermont High School in Batavia, Ohio, reportedly outplayed several older players during the one-day camp. 

Even though he's yet to even play a high school snap, Henry Jr. is already one of the most highly regarded prospects in his class, with offers from Akron, Marshall, Connecticut, South Florida, West Virginia, and now, Ohio State. 

"I’m honored," Henry said. "It makes me want to work harder. It’s a surprise, but I think I earned it because I worked for it. It just makes me want to get better."

This was Henry's first time meeting OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, but his performance swayed the Buckeyes coach, who is considered one of the best coaches and recruiters in college football, to offer the ninth-grader, who has an abundance of potential.

"That’s the first time I’ve ever offered a 14-year-old," Hartline said.

"He’s a great coach," added Henry. "He helped me throughout the drills, and he helped me get better today. I think he liked my ability to track the ball down, my speed, and that I’m a very coachable player."

Henry Jr. also discussed his father's impact on him, despite his passing when Henry was only two years old. 

"He inspired me because I want to work as hard as he did and make it to the places he’s been and to be better than him," Henry said. "I think it became a reality a few months ago, like the start of my eighth-grade season where I started having more looks and just knowing that I’m an elite receiver."

Get more from Ohio State Buckeyes Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football odds: Betting win total futures for the 2022 season
College Football

College Football odds: Betting win total futures for the 2022 season

1 day ago
Who is the best running back in college football right now?
College Football

Who is the best running back in college football right now?

2 days ago
Ohio State's Ryan Day expects to need $13M to keep roster intact
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State's Ryan Day expects to need $13M to keep roster intact

5 days ago
2023 Big Board: Top 20 NFL prospects in college football
National Football League

2023 Big Board: Top 20 NFL prospects in college football

June 1
Who is the best wide receiver in college football right now?
College Football

Who is the best wide receiver in college football right now?

May 30
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes