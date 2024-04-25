National Football League Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 25, 2024 8:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals selected wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., Harrison Jr. has had no problem making a name for himself as an elite prospect during a stellar three-year career at Ohio State. He is now the highest-drafted Ohio State receiver in the common draft era (since 1967). Terry Glenn previously held the honor, having been drafted seventh overall in 1996.

Harrison Jr. played sparingly as a freshman but broke out in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound playmaker hauled in 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

He posted the same number of receiving touchdowns in his junior campaign, totaling 67 catches for 1,211 yards and an average of 18.1 yards per reception. Harrison was the Biletnikoff Award recipient after the 2023 season, honored as the best wide receiver in college football, and was a unanimous first-team All-American in each of his last two seasons at Ohio State.

Both FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang and FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt had Harrison ranked as their second-best overall draft prospect after No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Klatt labeled Harrison the best collegiate wide receiver he had ever covered in his broadcasting career, while Rang believes the younger Harrison is even more polished coming out of college than his Hall of Fame father.

