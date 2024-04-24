National Football League 2024 NFL Draft: A historical look at draft records and trends Updated Apr. 24, 2024 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's finally here.

The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us, and it could be one for the ages. Quarterback Caleb Williams has been a lock to go first overall for months, but he isn't the only signal-caller getting first round buzz. Several mock drafts have up to six quarterbacks going in the first, which would tie an NFL Draft record. Players like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix have joined the discussion, along with the likes of Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. In particular, J.J. McCarthy has been garnering a ton of attention in the past few days, with his odds to go in the top 10 having skyrocketed as we approach the draft.

Then you have one of the most heralded wide receiver classes in recent memory, with prospects such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr. headlining a deep class. Offensive tackles have also been projected to fly off the board, with players like Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga and J.C. Latham all consistently mocked to go in the first. With so many questions, FOX Sports Research decided to give a historical breakdown of NFL Draft records, breaking down everything from positional records to school and conference-specific trends. Let's take a look.

General Tidbits

When the Bears draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, they will tie the Colts for the most QBs taken in the first round in the common draft era (since 1967), with seven

Baker Mayfield) Lincoln Riley will become the first coach in the common draft era to have had three players be selected first overall ( Kyler Murray

Chicago is the only franchise to never have had a 4,000-yard passer or a player with 30 pass touchdowns in a season

Josh Allen, There has only been one draft in the common draft era to have had four QBs taken in the first 10 picks, coming in 2018 (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Josh Rosen ); there has never been four QBs taken in the first five picks

This year's draft is considered to be offense-heavy one; the most consecutive offensive picks to start a draft is seven, done in 2021

Alabama has had 15 straight drafts with at least one player selected in the first round, the longest streak by any school in the common draft era

Last year's draft saw 43 draft-day trades (all rounds), the most ever in a single draft

When looking at players drafted from 2000 to 2019, 12 centers were drafted in the first round and 11 received a second contract — the highest contract renewal rate (92%) of all positions taken in the first round in that span; offensive tackles had the second-highest rate (59%) in that span, followed by guards (50%)

When looking at players drafted from 2000 to 2019, 77 receivers were drafted in the first round and 21 received a second contract — the lowest contract renewal rate (27%) of all positions taken in the first round in that span

There are 22 players in the Hall of Fame who were undrafted, but only 9 of them came in the common draft era

The oldest player ever drafted is Chris Weinke in 2001, who was 28 years and 264 days old on draft day

The oldest player ever drafted in the first round is Brandon Weeden, who was 28 years and 195 days old on draft day

Brock Purdy is the only "Mr. Irrelevant" to start and win a playoff game as QB in the common draft era

First-Round Position Records

** The phrase "all-time" below refers to the common draft era, which began with the 1967 NFL Draft

Most offensive picks drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 19, done three times (2009, 2004, 1968)

Most defensive picks drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 19, done twice (2017 and 2006)

Most quarterbacks drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 6, in 1983

Most wide receivers drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 7, in 2004

Most running backs drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 8, in 1971

Most tight ends drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 3, done three times (2017, 2002, 1973)

Most offensive lineman (tackles, guards, centers) drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 10, in 1968

Most defensive lineman (ends and tackles) drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 12, in 2011

Most linebackers (outside and inside) drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 6, done five times (2017, 2000, 1990, 1984, 1974)

Most defensive backs (corners and safeties) drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 9, in 2014

Most kickers drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 1, in 2000

Most punters drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: 1, done three times (1973, 1978, 1979)

School with most players drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: Miami (2004) and Alabama (2021), each with 6

School with the most players drafted in the first round all-time: Ohio State with 77

Conference with the most players drafted in the first round in a single draft all-time: the SEC (2020), with 15

Conference with most players drafted in the first round all-time: the SEC with 340

Coach with the most first-round draft picks in a single draft all-time: Larry Coker (Miami) in 2004 and Nick Saban (Alabama) in 2021, each with 6

Coach with the most first-round draft picks all-time: Nick Saban with 49; Saban will also become the first coach all-time to have 50 first-round picks when an Alabama player gets selected on Thursday

Franchise with the most first-round draft picks all-time: Bengals with 67

All-Round Records (Since 1967)

** The phrase "all-time" below refers to the common draft era, which began with the 1967 NFL Draft

Most quarterbacks drafted in a single draft all-time: 25, in 1976

Most wide receivers drafted in a single draft all-time: 59, done twice (1968 and 1976)

Most running backs drafted in a single draft all-time: 75, in 1974

Most tight ends drafted in a single draft all-time: 26, in 1973

Most offensive lineman (tackles, guards, centers) drafted in a single draft all-time: 110, in 1968

Most defensive lineman (ends and tackles) drafted in a single draft all-time: 70, done three times (1970, 1972, 1976)

Most linebackers (outside and inside) drafted in a single draft all-time: 61, done twice (1968, 1972)

Most defensive backs (corners and safeties) drafted in a single draft all-time: 83, in 1976

Most kickers drafted in a single draft all-time: 12, done twice (1967 and 1970)

Most punters drafted in a single draft all-time: 9, in 1978

School with the most players drafted in a single draft all-time: Texas (1984), with 17

School with the most players drafted all-time: USC , with 357

Conference with the most players drafted in a single draft all-time: Independent schools (1968), with 114 (many current Power 5 schools were independent at this time)

Conference with the most players drafted: the SEC, with 2,275

Coach with the most draft picks in a single draft all-time: Fred Akers (Texas) in 1984, with 17

Coach with the most draft picks all-time: Joe Paterno, with 251

Franchise with the most draft picks all-time: Bengals, with 681

All Round Records (Since 1994)

** The phrase "in the seven-round format era" below refers drafts that were only seven rounds, which began with the 1994 NFL Draft

Most quarterbacks drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 17, in 2004

Most wide receivers drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 36, done three times (2021, 2020, 2003)

Most running backs drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 32, in 1996

Most tight ends drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 24, in 2002

Most offensive lineman (tackles, guards, centers) drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 49, in 2022

Most defensive lineman (ends and tackles) drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 49, done twice (2013 and 2003)

Most linebackers (outside and inside) drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 38, done twice (2018 and 1997)

Most defensive backs (corners and safeties) drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 59, in 2021

Most kickers drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 4, done twice (2020 and 2012)

Most punters drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 4, done three times (2022, 2018, 1999)

School with the most players drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 15, by Georgia in 2022

School with the most players drafted in the seven-round format era: Ohio State, with 195

Conference with the most players drafted in a single draft in the seven-round format era: 65, done twice by the SEC (2021 and 2022)

Conference with the most players drafted in the seven-round format era: the SEC, with 1,377

Coach with the most draft picks in a single draft in the seven-round format era: Kirby Smart in 2022, with 15

Coach with the most draft picks in the seven-round format era: Nick Saban, with 162

Franchise with the most draft picks in the seven-round format era: Packers , with 276

