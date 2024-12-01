College Football 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134 — end-of-season edition Published Dec. 1, 2024 5:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Welcome to my Ultimate 134 College Football Rankings — end-of-season edition!

A ranking of the entire Football Subdivision is a service I wanted to provide at the beginning of the year and at the end of the regular season, because I wanted to acknowledge not just all the teams in the FBS, but all of those teams brave enough to field 11 on each side of the ball and play 12 games in the toughest division of the sport.

This season is particularly interesting when it comes to performing a ranking of this size because we’ve got such volatility in the sport due to the emergence of the transfer portal, immediate eligibility upon transfer, the use of name, image and likeness, unprecedented movement among teams from conference to conference, and the introduction of the 12-team format of the College Football Playoff.

In performing a ranking like this, the challenge shifted from that of the preseason, where I used all available knowledge to create a ranking based on who I thought the best teams were at the start of the season, to using empirical evidence, as well as the eye test, to assess a ranking for each team. Naturally, teams that won more games are ranked higher, but I also considered five other important factors when finalizing these rankings:

1. Did this team have a signature win? Michigan’s upset of Ohio State is one example of a signature win, the kind that throws into flux not just the immediate future of OSU, but that of those connected to their strength of record throughout the sport.

2. How did you fare against ranked opponents? A team like South Carolina, which played nine teams that were ranked in my top 25 at one time or another throughout the season, deserves recognition for the tough schedule it played.

3. Did you fire your head coach before the season ended? If the head coach was enough of an impediment to winning that the athletic director made the decision to fire him in the middle of the season, that has to count against how we might view a team that is, by definition, without a permanent head coach.

4. Did you go bowling? Teams that met the .500 threshold to go bowling this year deserve to be ranked ahead of most teams who didn’t because winning matters. However, I did make exceptions. Kansas, for instance, won just five games but beat three ranked opponents in a row to prove their merit.

5. Did you start fast or finish strong? Baylor finished the season with six consecutive wins, while Pittsburgh finished with five consecutive losses.

This Ultimate 134 College Football Ranking serves to put the 12-game regular season into perspective — not the postseason. While I’ll perform another top 25, it bears mentioning 119 programs won’t be in it. And this is as much for them as it is for Oregon fans, who get to see their undefeated Ducks sitting at No. 1.

With that, here is a look at my Ultimate 134 College Football Rankings at the conclusion of the 2024 college football regular season.

1. Oregon Ducks

Record: 12-0

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 4

The Ducks have the honor of being the only team to run the table at 12-0. They’ll enter the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State as the favorite and with the best chance of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

2. Texas Longhorns

Record: 11-1

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 3

The Longhorns finished the regular season 11-1 and punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game for a rematch with the only team that beat them this season. Their win against Texas A&M all but secured their spot in the 12-team CFP, regardless of whether they win the league title game.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 11-1

Conference: Independent

Original 134 Ranking: 16

The Fighting Irish closed out the regular season with a win over USC, putting them at 11-1, with their lone loss coming to an upstart Northern Illinois team that has since looked like it was playing well above its head.

Notre Dame's wins against Texas A&M, Army and Navy contributed to what should be an invitation to the CFP with a chance to host a playoff game.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 11-1

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 14

Penn State put together an 11-1 season and an opportunity to not just win its first Big Ten Championship since 2016, but to unseat the No. 1 team in the country and perhaps win the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

This is also the first time Penn State has won 11 games in the regular season since 2008.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 11-1

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 97

The Hoosiers made history this season as the first Indiana team to win 10 games in a season. With their only loss coming against a top-10 Ohio State team, the Hoosiers have shown enough to earn an invitation to the CFP for the first time.

Not bad for a program that had won just nine games in the previous three years — combined.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 10-2

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 2

Having earned the right to play for the SEC Championship following Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma, the Dawgs finished 10-2 after an 8OT thriller against rival Georgia Tech. Barring a devastating loss in the title game, Georgia should be one of the 12 teams playing for the national title in three weeks.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 10-2

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 1

The Buckeyes were in the driver's seat to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, lock up a guaranteed spot in the CFP, and end a miserable three-game losing streak to their hated rivals. Then, it all came apart.

The Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines, 13-10, and Ryan Day became the first head coach to lose four games in a row to Michigan since John Cooper (1988 to 1991).

8. SMU Mustangs

Record: 11-1

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 32

The Mustangs finished the regular season 11-1 and have the chance to win the ACC Championship in their first year of membership against perennial ACC championship contender Clemson.

9. Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 10-2

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 13

With a win against Vanderbilt, Tennessee put itself in the discussion as one of the 12 best teams in the sport. There is no doubt the Vols boast one of the sport’s best tailbacks in Dylan Sampson. He finished the regular season with 1,485 rushing yards — including 178 against Vandy — and 22 TDs.

10. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 10-2

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 56

Kenny Dillingham put himself in the Coach of the Year conversation with one of the best turnarounds in the sport. His Sun Devils went from 3-9 last year to playing for the Big 12 championship this season.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 9-3

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 9

The Tide licked their wounds after a devastating loss to Oklahoma last week to win the Iron Bowl. But the defending SEC champs will have to watch someone else win the league crown this season. Still, a 10-win season is within reach for Kalen DeBoer in Year 1 in Tuscaloosa.

12. Boise State Broncos

Record: 11-1

Conference: Mountain West

Original 134 Ranking: 44

While Ashton Jeanty is putting together the most productive year by a running back since 1988, the Broncos have won 11 games for the first time since 2019. Their lone loss came to the No. 1 team in the country on the road, on the last play of the game.

13. Army Black Knights

Record: 10-1

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 101

Army capped its best season since 1996 with 10 wins and earned the right to play for the American Athletic Conference title for the first time ever.

14. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Record: 10-2

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 26

The Hurricanes blew a 21-0 lead against Syracuse on the road, and, with it, their chance to play for the ACC title. Now, at 10-2, the Hurricanes have to rely on the selection committee’s view of their résumé for any hope of receiving an invitation to the 12-team playoff.

15. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 10-2

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 25

The Cyclones started the season 7-0 and were ranked inside the top 12 of the AP Poll. After losing two in a row in early-November, they bounced back and won their final three games, securing the first 10-win season in school history.

16. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 9-3

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 61

The Gamecocks beat a whopping six ranked opponents this year — including four of their last five — and all three of their losses came to programs who were ranked when they played South Carolina.

The Gamecocks, who beat Clemson in the last game of the regular season, will hope the Tigers win the ACC title to help bolster their argument for an invitation to the CFP.

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 9-3

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 6

The Rebels finished with nine wins for the third time in four years, but this season will be judged as a failure for Lane Kiffin and a roster built to earn an invitation to the CFP.

18. Clemson Tigers

Record: 9-3

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 19

The Tigers bounced back from a 34-3 loss to Georgia to finish with nine wins for the 14th year in a row and will play for the ACC title on Saturday. A win against SMU not only books Clemson’s room at the CFP, but could mean South Carolina gets to come too.

19. BYU Cougars

Record: 10-2

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 48

BYU started the season 9-0 and ranked as high as No. 6 in the CFP Rankings. The Cougars lost two in a row down the stretch, but managed to cap off the regular season with a 30-18 win over Houston, the program's 10th victory of the year.

20. Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 8-4

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 22

Following a loss to Notre Dame in the opening week of the season, the Aggies ran off seven straight wins and were ranked No. 10 in the nation. But Mike Elko's team lost three of their final four, including a loss to in-state foe Texas in the regular-season finale.

21. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 9-3

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 41

The Buffaloes flipped their season from 2023 (4-8) into one of the best stories of the year, with Travis Hunter becoming the first player in FBS history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards, 10 TDs and multiple INTs in a single season.

And while Shedeur Sanders set the single-season record for passing yards at Colorado with 3,926, he also leads the nation in passing TDs with 35.

22. Memphis Tigers

Record: 10-2

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 37

The Tigers earned a win against Florida State in Week 3 and then knocked off No. 17 Tulane on Thanksgiving to ensure no team playing in the AAC title game would have more wins than Memphis.

Mario Anderson rushed for 1,252 yards in the regular season, including 177 in the Tigers' upset of TU to finish the season.

23. Missouri Tigers

Record: 9-3

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 10

Missouri finished with nine or more wins in back-to-back years for the first time since 2014, and the Tigers did it the hard way. Six of their nine wins came against power conference opponents, and all but one of them were decided by a single possession.

24. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 9-3

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 87

Bret Bielema’s squad began the season 4-0 and won six of their first seven, including wins against then-top 25-ranked opponents Kansas, Nebraska and Michigan. The nine-win season is Illinois’ first since 2007.

25. UNLV Rebels

Record: 10-2

Conference: Mountain West

Original 134 Ranking: 69

The 10-win season by the Rebels is their first since 1984, and they have a shot to not just avenge their loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship, but to perhaps punch their ticket to the CFP with a program-tying 11th win this season.

26. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Record: 10-2

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 45

In the preseason 134, I wrote that Cameron Whitfield and Jordan Lawson would have to be great if Louisiana wanted to be great, too. The duo combined to lead Louisiana in sacks, with five and four, respectively, while Whitfield recorded two forced fumbles. Add to this, South Alabama and Tulane are the only programs to defeat the Ragin’ Cajuns.

27. Tulane Green Wave

Record: 9-3

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 66

The Green Wave lost just one game this season to a non-Power 4 team, and it was to a 10-win team in Memphis. Running back Makhi Hughes rushed for more than 1,300 yards for the second season in a row to propel Tulane to the conference title game.

28. LSU Tigers

Record: 8-4

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 7

The Tigers bounced back from an opening loss to USC and the loss of running back John Emery and linebacker Harold Perkins to injury, to win six in a row before suffering a three-game losing streak that relegated what could’ve been a third straight 10-win season into a year of missed opportunities.

29. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 8-4

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 18

The Wildcats have just one loss against a team that currently isn't ranked inside the top 25 (Houston). Running back DJ Giddens went over 1,300 yards rushing.

30. Syracuse Orange

Record: 9-3

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 81

Kyle McCord entered Week 14 looking to finish the regular season as the most prolific passer in the country with 3,946 yards and nine games of 300 passing yards or more. In his final game for the Orange, McCord threw for 380 yards with three TDs in an upset of No. 6 Miami.

31. Washington State Cougars

Record: 8-4

Conference: Pac-12

Original 134 Ranking: 93

Despite losing presumptive Heisman finalist Cam Ward to the transfer portal, Wazzu managed to earn a top 25 ranking during the regular season and will go bowling for the third time in four years.

32. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 7-5

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 8

The Wolverines began the season without a clear answer at quarterback, and after starting three different players at the position, they were forced to settle on Davis Warren, a player who has thrown more INTs than TDs this season.

While the emergence of Kalel Mullings felt like found money, Donovan Edwards' disappearing act was disconcerting. Edwards, who was featured on the cover of EA Sports’ "College Football 25," never found the form he showed in the postseason the last two years.

And aside from Colston Loveland, the Wolverines lacked a dominant receiving threat in Sherrone Moore’s first year at the helm.

Despite all of that, the Wolverines upset No. 2 Ohio State on the road, 13-10, forcing the Buckeyes to crumble like a soft-baked cookie. When Wolverine players attempted to plant their flag on the O-block at the 50-yard line, Ohio State players engaged them in an altercation.

Mullings, who rushed for 116 yards and U-M’s only touchdown, said it best: "They gotta learn how to lose."

33. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Record: 8-4

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 67

The Gamecocks finished conference play 7-1 with a chance to secure their first league title in just their second year in FBS play. Since joining C-USA, the Gamecocks are 13-3 against conference foes.

34. Ohio Bobcats

Record: 9-3

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 117

The Bobcats responded to losing their All-MAC QB Kurtis Rourke to Indiana with a trip to the MAC Championship Game. QB Parker Navaro threw for 1,934 yards and rushed for 876 yards this season.

35. Liberty Flames

Record: 8-3

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 42

The Flames couldn’t follow up their 2023 season with another 13-win year, but they did win five in a row before suffering their first loss. The only problem is they finished the second half of their schedule 3-3.

36. James Madison Dukes

Record: 8-4

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 39

In his first year, Bob Chesney’s team dropped 70 on North Carolina in a signature win. QB Alonza Barrett passed for more than 2,400 yards and rushed for more than 400 yards to ensure the Dukes continued their record of winning at least eight games in every FSB season they've played so far.

37. Sam Houston State Bearkats

Record: 9-3

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 109

Head coach KC Keeler took the lessons learned from the Bearkats’ first year in FBS — going 3-9 — and used them to flip SHSU into a winner with quarterback Hunter Watson running and passing for more than 2,000 yards. In the preseason, I wrote that this team should throw a party if they reached six wins. And now they’re a win away from putting together a 10-win season in only their second year in FBS play. Bravo, Bearkats.

38. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 9-3

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 51

Manny Diaz’s first year was a resounding success as his Blue Devils ensured a third-straight season of eight or more wins for the first time since 2015. In a topsy-turvy season, the Blue Devils look like a consistent threat to title contenders in the ACC.

39. Marshall Thundering Herd

Record: 9-3

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 71

Defensive lineman Mike Green leads all FBS players in sacks with 15 and has also forced three fumbles on a Thundering Herd team that was perfect at home (6-0). Marshall punched its ticket to the Sun Belt Championship Game with a win over James Madison in the regular-season finale.

40. Navy Midshipmen

Record: 8-3

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 108

The Midshipmen began the season 6-0 before taking their first loss to Notre Dame. However, with a win against Army, Navy can win nine games for the first time since 2019.

41. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 8-4

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 35

The Cardinals had a signature win over Clemson earlier this season. All but one of their losses (Stanford) came to programs that are currently, or have been, ranked in the top 25.

42. Buffalo Bulls

Record: 8-4

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 120

Bulls linebackers Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock are the two most prolific tacklers in the sport. Buffalo coach Pete Lembo is building a program that should compete for the MAC Championship in the near future.

43. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Record: 8-4

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 77

The RedHawks put together an 8-4 season and clinched a spot in the MAC Championship Game against Ohio, despite beginning the season 1-4. Not bad for a program who lost their Lou Groza Award winner to Alabama through the transfer portal.

44. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 8-4

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 24

Kaleb Johnson is the most productive tailback in the Big Ten with over 1,500 rushing yards and 21 TDs this season. This season marks the 12th in a row that Iowa has gone bowling.

45. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Record: 8-4

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 59

The Hilltoppers have three losses to teams that are going bowling, two of which were ranked in the top 25 this season in BC and Bama. The Hilltoppers face the Gamecocks for the C-USA title in a rematch of their regular-season finale.

46. Baylor Bears

Record: 8-4

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 69

Halfway through the season, the Bears were staring at a 2-4 record before Dave Aranda found a formula that led to five consecutive wins against conference opponents, giving Baylor fans reason to be optimistic about the 2025 season.

47. Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Record: 8-4

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 47

Quarterback Josh Hoover might’ve been the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year had TCU won a couple more games. He threw for at least 300 yards and two TDs in six games this season.

48. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 8-4

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 34

Tahj Brooks enjoyed a record-breaking season with over 1,300 yards on the ground for the second-consecutive season. Perhaps the season didn’t end as the Red Raiders had hoped, but they’ve steadily made gains toward becoming the Big 12 title contender they believe their program is capable of being in the CFP era.

49. Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 6-6

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 99

The Commodores are one of the best stories of the season. Not only did they beat then-No. 1-ranked Alabama, but they’re going bowling for the first time since 2018 and have a chance to win seven games for the first time since 2013.

50. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 7-5

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 53

The Yellow Jackets knocked off teams ranked in the top 10 — Florida State and Miami — at the time that they played. They have continued to look like a team one or two plays away from joining the upper echelon of the ACC. The Yellow Jackets turned their rivalry game with Georgia into an 8OT classic that they lost at the end, but with an established identity that Brent Pry can build around heading into their bowl game.

51. Bowling Green Falcons

Record: 7-5

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 94

Harold Fanning is the best tight end in the Group of 5 and would be a worthy winner of the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s best tight end. He totaled 100 catches for 1,342 yards with nine receiving TDs on a team that won five of its last six.

52. Toledo Rockets

Record: 7-5

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 80

Reaching a high point in the season with a win against Mississippi State, the Rockets struggled to show that form during conference play.

53. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Record: 7-5

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 65

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves were a wild ride in 2024. Only two of their losses were not a blowout — 28-18 to Michigan and 40-32 to Old Dominion — and all but one of their wins was a one-score game.

54. Pittsburgh Panthers

Record: 7-5

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 91

The Panthers began 7-0 and ranked inside the top 25. Then, they lost the next five games in a row. That means Pitt hasn't won a single game since Oct. 24.

55. East Carolina Pirates

Record: 7-5

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 114

After firing head coach Mike Houston, East Carolina promptly won four-straight and finished with a 7-5 record. In all four wins, the Pirates scored 38 points or more.

56. Florida Gators

Record: 7-5

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 56

The Gators were 4-5 when they beat LSU and Ole Miss to earn bowl-eligibility in a year that looked like it could be Billy Napier’s last in Gainesville. Now, with talented freshman DJ Lagway at QB, the Gators already feel like a team looking to enter the top 25 next season if they hit the transfer portal.

57. Northern Illinois Huskies

Record: 7-5

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 95

The Huskies played their best football on the road when they knocked off previously unbeaten Notre Dame. Heading into the postseason, Thomas Hammock’s team is the only one that can make that claim.

58. Colorado State Rams

Record: 8-4

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 96

Jay Norvell entered this season with an 8-16 record through two years. Needing a breakthrough season, his Rams finished with eight wins for the first time since 2014 and will go bowling for the first time since 2017.

59. Connecticut Huskies

Record: 8-4

Conference: Independent

Original 134 Ranking: 107

Jim Mora has quietly pulled off one of the more impressive returns to relevance in the sport. After 12 consecutive losing seasons, the Huskies will finish with their first winning season since 2010 (8-5).

Only one of their losses this season was a blowout — 50-7 against Maryland — while the others were by seven points or fewer to P4 foes Wake Forest, Duke and Syracuse.

60. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 5-7

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 20

The Jayhawks’ record lies about how good this team was this season. They became the first team with a losing record to win three-straight games against top-25 opponents in FBS history.

61. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 6-6

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 21

West Virginia reached bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five years, but it feels like patience is wearing thin among a fan base that watched BYU, Iowa State, Arizona State and Colorado each have a road toward playing in the Big 12 title game next week, while Utah, Oklahoma State and Kansas struggled.

62. Boston College Eagles

Record: 7-5

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 85

The Eagles began flying high with a win against Florida State on the road and achieving a top 25 ranking in the AP Poll. Despite losing three in a row at one point, BC finished the regular season by winning three of its last four. The Eagles won five games at home for the first time since 2018.

63. Texas State Bobcats

Record: 7-5

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 55

The Bobcats finished the regular season at 7-5 overall and led the Sun Belt in both scoring (37.1 points) and yards (474.3 yards) per game. They also boast the most prolific TD passer in the conference in Jordan McCloud (29 TDs).

But the story for the Cats was all about their run game: When GJ Kinne’s offense rushed for 190 yards or more, they were a perfect 7-0. When they failed to rush for 190-plus yards, they were 0-5.

Kinne also became the first head coach to clinch back-to-back winning seasons in Texas State history.

64. USC Trojans

Record: 6-6

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 17

The Trojans learned what life is like under Lincoln Riley without a Heisman finalist at quarterback in a competitive Big Ten, and it wasn’t fun. However, they showed flashes of brilliance with an opening win against LSU and a chance to defeat No. 3 Penn State at the Coliseum slipping through their fingers.

65. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 7-5

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 72

The Gophers were 2-3 after a devastating loss to Michigan. But they used that loss to regroup and win four in a row to reach bowl-eligibility. Minnesota finished the regular season with a 24-7 victory against Wisconsin.

Koi Perich made a strong case for All-Big Ten selection with five passes defended and five INTs on a defense that gave up just 18.4 points per game.

66. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 6-6

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 46

Despite going bowling, UNC fired head coach Mack Brown before the Tar Heels’ finale against in-state rival NC State — and then let him coach in that game.

Brown, 73, a Hall of Fame coach and renowned for leading Texas to its only national title in 54 years, developed New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and saw running back Omarion Hampton rush for more than 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in each of the last two seasons.

However, after giving up a school-record 70 points to James Madison in September and hopes of a trip to the CFP this season dashed, Brown’s ouster felt imminent.

67. Georgia Southern Eagles

Record: 8-4

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 64

The Eagles not only went into Saturday’s game against Appalachian State with a chance to play in the Sun Belt title game, but with a chance to ensure a winning record in Statesboro for the first time since 2020.

68. Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 6-6

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 29

In a trend that came to define the SEC this season, the Razorbacks picked up their signature win with an upset of then-No. 4-ranked Tennessee in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks will go bowling for the fourth time in five years with Sam Pittman as head coach.

69. Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 6-6

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 11

Oklahoma played most of the season without its starting offensive line and top three wide receivers. The Sooners changed their starting quarterback — twice — and fired their offensive coordinator halfway through the year. No matter. The Sooners still picked up a signature win against then-No. 7 Alabama at home to give the OU faithful a reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving.

70. Auburn Tigers

Record: 5-7

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 38

The Tigers looked like they could be the worst team in the SEC. But 2024 taught us that even Auburn could beat a top-25 Texas A&M team in quadruple overtime and earn a signature win in an otherwise difficult season.

71. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 6-6

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 31

Matt Rhule led the Huskers to bowl eligibility and a non-losing season for the first time since 2016 with a true freshman QB and an offensive coordinator in Dana Holgorsen, who joined the program in November. Rhule was able to breathe life into a fan base desperate to feel anything other than despair.

The Huskers won five of their first six, were ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight years, and earned a signature victory against rival Colorado this season.

72. San Jose State Spartans

Record: 7-5

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 110

Nick Nash proved to be the best wide receiver in the Group of 5 and one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award with over 1,300 yards receiving and 100 catches.

73. Cal Golden Bears

Record: 6-6

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 68

Apart from becoming the only FBS program to lose to Florida State this season — after a 3-0 start — and losing four in a row, Justin Wilcox’s program navigated one of the longest schedules in the country, making cross-country trips to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Dallas. The Bears will play in a postseason bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

74. South Alabama Jaguars

Record: 6-6

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 62

After going 2-4 through the first half of the season, South Alabama won four of their next five games. A loss against Texas State to close out the regular season spoiled the Jaguars' chances of a Sun Belt title. Still, South Alabama is going bowling for the third year in a row.

75. Washington Huskies

Record: 6-6

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 83

The Huskies' first season in the Big Ten was a mixed bag with a win against then-No. 10-ranked Michigan and a program-building win against USC. But losses to Rutgers and Iowa might’ve left UW fans scratching their heads about what to make of Year 1 under Jedd Fisch.

76. South Florida Bulls

Record: 6-6

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 70

The Bulls reached bowl eligibility for the second year in a row with Alex Golesh as head coach. They also scored 35 or more points in every win this season.

77. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 7-5

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 36

The Scarlet Knights secured bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012. Rutgers won three of its final four games of the regular season, including an impressive 41-14 victory over Michigan State in the finale. Running back Kyle Monangai rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the second season in a row.

78. Fresno State Bulldogs

Record: 6-6

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 52

Despite losing head coach Jeff Tedford at the start of the season, the Bulldogs won three of their first four games. Quarterback Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing greater than 70 percent of his passes.

79. UTSA Roadrunners

Record: 6-6

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 49

The Roadrunners played in seven games where they or their opponent scored at least 45 points. UTSA also scored 38 points or more in five of their last six games.

80. Appalachian State Mountaineers

'Record: 5-6

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 40

The Mountaineers struggled to find consistency, even with quarterback Joey Aguilar throwing for at least 200 yards in every game played this season.

81. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 5-7

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 27

The Badgers lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a season-ending injury but bounced back to play No. 1 Oregon tight, losing 16-13 back in Week 12. Still, the offense was bad enough that Luke Fickell fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo. A double-digit loss to rival Minnesota cemented a losing season in Madison.

82. North Texas Mean Green

'Record: 6-6

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 116

Chandler Morris led the American Conference in passing with 3,774 yards and 31 passing touchdowns. Chandler and the Mean Green started the season 5-1 before losing five in a row. They closed out the year with a 24-17 win over Temple, making them bowl eligable. The Mean Green scored 35 points or more in seven games this season.

83. Western Michigan Broncos

Record: 6-6

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 113

WMU could have folded after opening the season 0-2 with losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State. Instead, the Broncos won five of their next six. They then closed out the regular season with a win over Eastern Michigan. In that alone, the Broncos showed how much they’ve improved since 2023 — when they went 4-8.

84. Cincinnati Bearcats

'Record: 5-7

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 57

The Bearcats looked like they were threatening to contend for a spot in the Big 12 title game through Week 8. But losing five in a row not only doomed any chance of competing for the league crown, but left them out of a postseason bowl game.

However, Corey Kiner proved a playmaking talisman with over 1,000 yards on the ground.

85. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 5-7

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 82

In Year 1 with Jonathan Smith as head coach, the Spartans finished 5-7 but can build on the budding relationship between QB Aidan Chiles and WR Nick Marsh. Marsh, a true freshman, led the Spartans in receiving yards and TDs.

86. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 6-6

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 58

The Hokies became the first P4 team to suffer a defeat to Vanderbilt in more than two years. They also didn’t beat a P4 foe until Week 6 of this season (Stanford). Bhayshul Tuten finished with over 1,000 yards rushing — including a 266-yard performance against BC.

87. Louisiana-Monroe

'Record: 5-7

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 134

In one of the more remarkable turnarounds this season, the WarHawks looked like they were going to compete for a chance to play in the Sun Belt Championship game before losing to South Alabama. A lot of that was due to the play of Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards rushing and 13 TDs.

88. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Record: 6-6

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 31

The Wolfpack began the season looking and playing like a top 25 team before losing Grayson McCall to injury for most of the season. The Wolfpack did finish the regular season with a win over in-state rival North Carolina to become bowl eligible.

89. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

'Record: 6-6

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 60

The Chants followed a 3-0 start by losing four of their next five games. However, Ethan Vasko helped Coastal Carolina become bowl eligible by beating Georgia State 48-27 for its sixth win of the season in the regular season finale.

90. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

'Record: 5-7

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 105

Hawaii had an up-and-down season, but the Rainbow Warriors finished off the campaign with a memorable 38-30 win over New Mexico. Micah Alejado, who was making his first career start at quarterback for Hawaii, threw five touchdown passes in the win, something no other Hawaii quarterback has ever done.

91. Oregon State Beavers

'Record: 5-7

Conference: Pac-12

Original 134 Ranking: 79

The Pac-12 champs have to look at the team they beat for that title (Washington State) and ask how they didn't make the most of this season. The Beavers started out 4-1, but then lost six of their last seven games to close out the year.

92. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 5-7

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 89

There were times when Tony Elliott’s team looked like it was destined to earn entry into the top 25 — particularly when it got off a 4-1 start with a win against BC and yet again when the Cavs knocked off Pitt.

93. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Record: 5-7

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 129

The Eagles felt like they might be a force in the MAC when they won five of their first seven games before a four-game losing streak put an end to that thought.

94. UCLA Bruins

Record: 5-7

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 74

Despite losing their first five games against P4 foes, the Bruins found their feet in Year 1 under DeShaun Foster, winning three in a row to climb out of the bottom of the Big Ten.

95. Utah Utes

Record: 5-7

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 12

The Utes never looked healthy enough to compete at a high level this season, going through five QBs and taking one of the largest nosedives in the rankings by a preseason league-title contender.

96. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 4-8

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 86

The Demon Deacons finished the regular season 4-8 and without a single win against a program with a winning record. They also gave up 40 or more points in five games this season.

97. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Record: 5-7

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 125

The Bulldogs struggled to score this season, accounting for just 21.2 points per game. Their 12-7 win against Western Kentucky was their only victory against a team with a winning record.

98. Arizona Wildcats

'Record: 4-8

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 23

The Wildcats tried to lean on their QB-WR duo of Noah Fifita and Tetaroia McMillan, but that wasn't enough to build on their magic season a year ago. Instead, Arizona finished 4-8 overall and just 2-7 in the Big 12.

Despite this, McMillan entered the final week of the season as one of three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best receiver.

99. Air Force Falcons

Record: 5-7

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 90

The Falcons were unable to lean on their rushing attack like they have in years past. In fact, they did not win a game against an FBS opponent until Nov. 9. But Air Force was able to close out the season with a four-game winning streak.

100. Maryland Terrapins

'Record: 4-10

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 33

Mike Locksley’s Terps began the season 4-3 before losing their last five games by an average of nearly 23 points per game. In what could've been a magical year for this program, Maryland finished second from last in the 18-team Big Ten.

101. Old Dominion Monarchs

Record: 5-7

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 73

Old Dominion played most of the season without star linebacker Jason Henderson and didn' earn its first win until Week 5 of the season. The Monarchs run-game was its best asset in 2024, putting up more than 190 yards per game this season.

102. Northwestern Wildcats

'Record: 4-8

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 75

The Wildcats began the season 3-3 before losing five of their next six games, with their sole win during that stint coming against 1-11 Purdue.

103. Houston Cougars

Record: 4-8

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 76

After scaring Oklahoma in a Week 2 loss, the Cougars upset a top 25-ranked Kansas State team, showing the kind of team they were capable of being when playing at their best.

104. New Mexico Lobos

Record: 5-7

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 118

The Lobos lost their first four games of the season — including to FCS Montana State — before reeling off three in a row and four of the next six to give themselves a chance to go bowling.

105. Central Michigan Chippewas

Record: 4-8

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 121

CMU coach Jim McElwain announced his retirement on Nov. 20 with just one game remaining in the season. The Chippewas had lost five in a row before earning their fourth win of the season in Week 13.

106. Kentucky Wildcats

'Record: 4-8

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 28

The Wildcats are another team indicative of just how volatile the SEC can be. They lost to SEC Championship participant Georgia by a single point, 13-12, and pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the sport with a 20-17 win against Ole Miss. However, that victory over Ole Miss marked the program's only conference win this season.

107. UCF Knights

Record: 4-8

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 54

Running back RJ Harvey finished the season with 1,577 yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns, solidifying himself as one the best players in the Big 12. But a five-game skid after a 3-0 start led to a losing season and Gus Malzahn making the decision to resign as head coach at UCF and become the next offensive coordinator at Florida State.

108. Utah State Aggies

'Record: 4-8

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 104

The Aggies did not beat an FBS opponent until Week 9 and gave up 35 points or more in seven games.

109. Charlotte 49ers

Record: 5-7

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 128

Charlotte coach Biff Poggi was fired before the season finished, compiling a 6-16 record in two years as head coach for the 49ers. After a 3-3 start, the 49ers lost four in a row before Poggi was let go.

110. New Mexico State Aggies

'Record: 3-9

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 122

Following a 10-2 season and an appearance in the C-USA title game, the Aggies went back to square one with former head coach Jerry Kill and quarterback Diego Pavia heading to Vanderbilt to turn that program around, while Tony Sanchez struggled to rekindle the magic of the 2023 season this year.

111. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 3-9

Conference: Big 12

Original 134 Ranking: 15

The Cowboys joined the Seminoles as one of two programs to begin the season ranked inside the top 25 of my Ultimate 134, and then finishing in the bottom 25 after going 0-9 in Big 12 play.

112. Stanford Cardinal

'Record: 3-9

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 98

The Cardinal struggled most with their passing offense, even with Elic Ayomanor at wide receiver. Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 1,700 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. They did show what they’re capable of with a win late this season against Louisville.

113. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Record: 3-9

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 100

Though they started the season 1-0, the Blue Raiders gave up 35 points or more in eight games while averaging just 17.5.

114. UAB Blazers

'Record: 3-9

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 102

The Blazers didn't get their first win against an FBS team until Nov. 2. But when they did, it was an explosive affair — a 59-21 demolition of Tulsa that included Jalen Kitna throwing for 404 yards and six TDs.

115. Akron Zips

Record: 4-8

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 102

The Zips won four games in a season for the first time since 2018 after winning four games total in 2022 and 2023.

116. Georgia State Panthers

Record: 3-9

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 92

Georgia State earned a win against Vanderbilt on Sept. 14 to begin the season 2-1 but wouldn't see another win until Nov. 23 — losing seven in a row.

117. Ball State Cardinals

Record: 3-9

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 127

The Cardinals finished the season without head coach Mike Neu after a seventh loss secured a ninth-straight losing season for Ball State.

118. Rice Owls

Record: 4-8

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 11

Rice coach Mike Bloomgren was fired Oct. 29th after a 2-6 start put Rice on track for a 10th-straight losing season. The team finished 2-2 down the stretch and 4-8 overall.

119. Florida Atlantic Owls

Record: 3-9

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 123

Tom Herman was not allowed to finish the year after the Owls began the season 0-6 in conference play and had fallen to 6-16 during his tenure as head coach. The Owls did close out the season with a commanding 63-16 victory over Tulsa.

120. San Diego State Aztecs

Record: 3-9

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 103

The Aztecs fell apart in the second half of the season losing five in a row after beginning 3-3.

121. Troy Trojans

Record: 4-8

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 50

The Trojans didn't earn a win against an FBS opponent until Nov. 2. This despite Devonte Ross accounting for 1,000-plus receiving yards and running back Damien Taylor running for over 1,000 yards on the ground.

122. Florida International Panthers

Record: 4-8

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 124

Despite an underperforming season for the Panthers, Eric Rivers enjoyed a breakout campaign with 62 catches for 1,172 yards and 12 TD receptions.

123. Temple Owls

Record: 3-9

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 130

Stan Drayton got himself fired after yet another underperforming season. In two-plus years, Drayton managed to win just nine games and went 4-18 in American Athletic Conference play. Temple finished the 2024 season with a 3-9 record, marking the fifth-straight losing season for the Owls.

124. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 2-10

Conference: ACC

Original 134 Ranking: 5

Perhaps no team suffered a worst collapse from their 2023 form than Mike Norvell’s Seminoles, who began the season ranked in the AP Top 10 and proceeded to put together the worst season by an FSU team since 1974, when the Noles finished 1-10. They were still two years from hiring Bobby Bowden to become head coach in Tallahassee.

125. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

'Record: 3-9

Conference: AAC

Original 134 Ranking: 119

Kevin Wilson was fired before the season finished after giving up 45 points or more in six of 11 games. Tulsa finished the regular season with an ugly 63-16 loss to FAU.

126. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 2-10

Conference: SEC

Original 134 Ranking: 78

The Bulldogs are the only team in the SEC without a conference win this season. Their only wins this season came against non-Power 4 programs – Eastern Kentucky and UMass.

127. Wyoming Cowboys

Record: 3-9

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 84

The best games Wyoming played this season were its final two of the season: a 17-13 loss to Boise State and a 15-14 win over Washington State. This is despite wins against Air Force and New Mexico, both being the only games where the Cowboys scored 28 points or more.

128. UTEP Miners

Record: 3-9

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 126

The Miners began the season 0-6 before securing their first win. Their only wins came against FIU, Kennesaw State and New Mexico State, while they were beaten a combined 96-7 by the only P4 opponents they faced (Tennessee, Nebraska).

129. Nevada Wolf Pack

Record: 3-10

Conference: MWC

Original 134 Ranking: 115

A program that was always going to be rebuilding picked up a signature win without knowing it: a 42-37 win on Oct. 12 against would-be Pac-12 champion Oregon State, where the Wolfpack rushed for 353 yards and five TDs.

They also had one-score losses to SMU (29-24) and Boise State (28-21).

130. Massachusetts Minutemen

Record: 2-10

Conference: Independent

Original 134 Ranking: 112

Don Brown not only got fired as head coach at UMass, but the Minute Men were forced to travel to Georgia without him after he compiled a record of 6-28. When he was hired, the hope was he could rekindle the magic that led to his program going 43-19 from 2004 to 2008 — reaching the FCS national title game in 2006 — but that climb back to relevance is harder in this new era of the sport.

131. Kennesaw State Owls

Record: 2-10

Conference: C-USA

Original 134 Ranking: 133

In their first season of FBS play, the Owls managed to win just two games. However, one win came against previously undefeated and defending Conference USA champion Liberty.

132. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Record: 1-11

Conference: SBC

Original 134 Ranking: 106

The Golden Eagles’ only win this season came against an FCS foe. Southern Miss is a G5 program that decided that being winless against teams in its own division and league, and a loss to Arkansas State - its sixth of the season – was enough to move on from Will Hall.

133. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 1-11

Conference: Big Ten

Original 134 Ranking: 88

Purdue is the only Big Ten team this year without a single win against an FBS member. After scoring 49 on Indiana State, the Boilermakers scored a total of 44 points in their next four games. And then they squandered their only real chance to beat a Big Ten opponent, losing to Illinois, 50-49, on Oct. 12.

134. Kent State Golden Flashes

Record: 0-12

Conference: MAC

Original 134 Ranking: 131

The Golden Flashes have the distinction of being the only program in FBS without a single win this season.

Against ranked opponents, Kent State was outscored 127-0. Against St. Francis, its only FCS opponent, Kent State lost, 23-17. And the Red Flash finished with a losing record, including a 36-0 loss to Eastern Michigan. That's the same EMU that beat Kent State 52-33. The Golden Flashes lost their final regular-season game, 43-7, to Buffalo.

