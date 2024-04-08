College Basketball 2024 Men's National Championship Game: Everything to know about UConn, Purdue Updated Apr. 8, 2024 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Purdue center Zach Edey described it as "the game everybody wants to see."

UConn head coach Dan Hurley called it "the perfect matchup."

The 2024 NCAA Men's National Championship Game is set to get underway at 9:20 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The matchup will feature the two most dominant teams throughout the men's college basketball season in UConn (36-3) and Purdue (34-4).

Our team at FOX Sports has been covering both programs throughout the 2023-24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at everything you need to know about UConn and Purdue's magical runs to the national title game:

UCONN HUSKIES

FOX Sports' Michael Cohen detailed how Dan Hurley and his coaching staff have built UConn into an offensive juggernaut – and repeat title contender.

Following a victory over Northwestern in which the Huskies held All-Big Ten guard Boo Buie to just nine points on 2-of-15 shooting, FOX Sports' John Fanta authored a piece on Stephon Castle, UConn's "anti-entitled" freshman who stars on both ends of the court.

Following the Huskies' 77-52 win over Illinois to punch a ticket to their second straight Final Four, Fanta explained how Dan Hurley has become the biggest coaching personality in college basketball.

Ahead of UConn's Final Four matchup against Alabama, Fanta reached out to a number of coaches and media members for their perspective on this Connecticut team:

Fanta was on site in Phoenix when UConn arrived following several flight delays. Hurley spoke to the media about the delays, adding "that's why GOD made caffeine."

The Huskies put together four separate 7-0 surges to get past Alabama and advance to the national title game. Before he wrapped up his postgame press conference, Hurley had the following to say about his team: "We make a hard tournament look easy."

Hurley described the UConn vs. Purdue game as "The Clash of the Titans." Fanta provided an in-depth preview ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Ahead of Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga, Zags coach Mark Few joined the "The Herd" to speak about Zach Edey, saying: "In 25 years I have been a head coach here, I have never dealt with a player, or an entity like him."

No. 5 Gonzaga's keys to slowing down Purdue, Zach Edey | The Herd

Fanta ranked the top 16 players heading into the Sweet 16, with Edey at the top of his list.

Fanta caught up with former Purdue standout Robbie Hummel to discuss his playing days, Matt Painter and the Boilermakers' Final Four run.

Big men were the theme of this year's Final Four. Fanta highlighted the three dominant big men in the regional finals, with Edey leading the way.

Following its win over NC State in the Final Four, Fanta detailed how Purdue is taking a "jobs-not-finished" mentality into the national championship game.

share