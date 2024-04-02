College Basketball Putting UConn's dominant run into perspective: 'They are the best team I've ever seen' Updated Apr. 2, 2024 8:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Donny Marshall, who played at UConn from 1991-95 and helped lead the Huskies to the Elite Eight during his senior season, knows the ins and outs of the program and how Jim Calhoun built a blue blood in Storrs, Connecticut. Calling college basketball games for FOX Sports for over a decade, while also being a loyal follower of the Huskies after he graduated, Marshall lives just a mile from campus.

The former UConn forward helped put the Huskies on the map and remains loyal to the teams he played on, but when asked about this year's team, which currently sits at 35-3 overall and has won four NCAA Tournament games by an average of 28 points per game, Marshall didn't hold back.

"This is the best UConn team I have ever seen," Marshall told FOX Sports when asked about the 2023–24 Huskies, who are heading to their second consecutive Final Four and looking to be the first repeat national champions since Billy Donovan's Florida teams did it back in 2006 and '07.

"From their unselfishness to their ability to score in the halfcourt or in transition, they have it all. One thing [Dan] Hurley doesn't get enough credit for is his play calling and schemes. We know he's passionate and intense, and brings that out of the players. But he's so great at managing a game, too. You can't say that about most coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hurley and his staff have done something that no championship coaches have done. They have recruited four and five-star players, but have also brought back guys that developed while knowing the culture and playing the transfer portal game as well as anyone."

To think that UConn lost five of its top-eight scorers from last year's title team – which won six NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20 points en route to the championship – reloaded, and has managed to be even better, is almost unthinkable.

FOX Sports reached out a number of coaches and media members for their perspective on this Connecticut team, which will be looking to capture the program's sixth national title in Glendale, Arizona this weekend. Here are some excerpts from what those coaches and media members had to say.

Sean Miller, Xavier head coach:

"This year's UConn team is the best team I have ever coached against. Their offensive efficiency [No. 1 in the country] separates them from other elite teams. They are terrific in transition but equally good in the halfcourt when the game slows down. They play with great effort and togetherness on defense. The combination of Samson Johnson and Donovan Clingan on defense gives them depth and two different styles of defense at the 5 position. Their guards have great experience and size. You feel their size when you play them. They remind me of many of the great Duke teams under Mike Krzyzewski with Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy and company. They play with great confidence, energy and togetherness."

Rick Pitino, St. John's head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer:

"I think with Connecticut, what I am most appreciative of and respect the most is when they became No. 1 in the country, how focused they were to maintain their excellence. They kept getting better and have never lost their focus on the grand prize. They have not deviated from that, ever. That takes an incredible level of concentration."

Kim English, Providence head coach:

"They are the best team I've ever seen. I've been in college basketball since 2008. They are potent, intelligent, selfless and run such well-executed offense. They are tough as nails, connected and have a well-organized defense too. They are so relentless on the glass, and are as connected as a team can be. They really have great culture."

Ed Cooley, Georgetown head coach:

"They are the best team I've ever had to play against and prepare for. They've got a counter at every position, an answer at every position, including guys off the bench. Cam Spencer is wired to compete and has added so much, and the unsung hero of the team is Hassan Diarra. He is a coach's dream. With the big man, Donovan Clingan, I think of the word presence. His presence is extraordinary. They are tough and connected. They communicate at a high level. Their ball and body movement is special. They have 100 percent total buy-in. Their buy-in, enthusiasm and determination is second to no one. Danny [Hurley] is a great coach, and what stands out to me about his greatness is who he surrounds himself with. Tom Moore doesn't get enough credit for how good he is as an assistant. Kimani Young has an elite eye for talent, and Luke Murray complements Dan so well. They've got all of the pieces to be a champion."

Jay Wright, former Villanova head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer

"UConn has the best backcourt in the country. They have the second-best center in the nation, and he is the best defensive center in the sport. They have a lottery pick with Stephon Castle. They have a deep bench. And they beat you on relentless competitiveness on every possession, not on talent. They wear you down possession after possession. When they get a lead, they never relent, they just continue to compete on every possession. They're the most disciplined team in the tourney. They might be one of the best ever with 1990 UNLV, 1996 Kentucky, the great Duke teams and my 2018 team. If they finish as I think they will, their run could be one of the most dominant ever."

John Gallagher, Manhattan head coach

"Connecticut is the best team in college basketball because they can win any way you want to play. They have an advantage if you want to play fast or slow, zone or man, it does not really matter. They present problems that are extremely hard to solve, especially with how patient they are. The efficiency is off the chart. The only thing better than the efficiency is their toughness. It is absolutely remarkable what Dan Hurley has done. Facing Dan over the years, you always had to win a street fight when you faced his teams. Now, you've got to go into the library and win a debate. It's really hard to beat that combination."

Nick Bahe, Former Creighton and Kansas player and FOX Sports analyst:

"UConn has an incredible combination of toughness, depth, talent, passion, and purpose. And I think purpose is the thing that stands out to me. Lots of teams have talent or are tough, but those things without purpose can only get you so far. How Danny gets them to all execute with incredible purpose collectively on offense and defense is remarkable. I've seen teams more talented. Heck, last year's UConn team was more talented! But it's the combination of talent, toughness, depth, and passion, combined with purpose, that makes them special. I'm also not sure there has ever been a good team that mirrors their head coach's personality more than this Uconn team. And that is also a testament to Danny and the job he's done."

Chris Collins, Northwestern head coach:

"They have five guys who can all score. They are very athletic. I was very impressed in person with their defense. I mean, I knew how prolific they were offensively, but seeing in person their attention to detail defensively, their rotations, sticking on Boo [Buie], sticking on [Ryan] Langborg, making it harder on our guys, Donovan Clingan having eight blocks and his presence in the lane. You know, they have all the ingredients to win another championship, there's no question about it. Obviously, the tournament, you have to bring it every night, but Danny is such a good coach. I have so much respect for him, what he's built there. I've talked about it the last couple of days. I think he and I are a lot alike in a lot of ways; the way we do things and how we coach and how we see the game. I know he's going to have those guys ready. I know how he's wired. So to answer your question, a team is going to have to play really, really, really well to beat them."

Jim Spanarkel, FOX Sports and NCAA Tournament analyst

"What makes Connecticut so good in my mind is the balance that they have and also their depth. They seem to be able to beat you at the defensive end of the floor, and they also seem to be able to beat you offensively. When both sides of the floor are working well, they really put up some staggering numbers. I think their individual play at each position is terrific. Let's assess their individual players: At what position do they have a weakness? I cannot find one. Whether it be the wing players, the guards or their bigs, they are very consistent at both ends. Also, they play with a sense of urgency all the time, regardless of what the score is, whether it's 10-6 or 40-6. They play each possession like it's the last play of a close game."

Tim Brando, FOX Sports play-by-play announcer

"No, they’re not 1976 Indiana, the 1985 Georgetown Hoyas or the 1991 undefeated UNLV Running Rebels, the three teams in my lifetime most people thought were unbeatable in the NCAA’s. Only the '76 Hoosiers completed their title runs in those respective seasons. That being said, I had Connecticut five times this season and each time I learned something new about what made this team dominant. Early in the season, we learned that even without Donavan Clingan, the Huskies would persevere and get through that stretch without a loss. No Clingan, no problem, and we found out Samson Johnson was another rim runner.

"Two games that I had in the regular season stand out: The St.Johns-UConn game at MSG [Feb. 3] was tabbed the biggest Red Storm home game at the World's Most Famous Arena in 20 years. Alex Karaban was injured two days earlier at home in a rock-fight matchup with Providence. Sitting out with a high ankle sprain, it seemed the Huskies were fresh red meat for the Johnnies. They trailed at halftime and the building was rocking! Enter Stephon Castle, the Big East's top freshman, and UConn rolled to victory. No Karaban? No problem.

"In my opinion, this UConn team has more answers than the 76’ Hoosiers, the 85’ Hoyas, but perhaps their coat of armor could crack if they experience one thing. Like the '91 UNLV team, what if either Alabama or Purdue have a one-point lead as the Huskies bring the ball down the floor with seconds remaining, and the shot clock is off? You can work on it in practice all you want, but when you have not done it in a game, you never know. The team with seemingly all the answers, can only answer that if it happens."

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

share