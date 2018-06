The all-time NBA draft -- the best pick from every slot

There's a definitive answer every year to the question of who is No. 1 in the NBA draft.

But who is the No. 1 pick of all No. 1 draft picks ever? Or No. 1 among the list of No. 2 draft picks? Those are questions that have no definitive answer, except perhaps in a handful of rare cases.

Here's a look at The Best of The Best -- the top all-time NBA picks in each of the top 30 draft spots. The best No. 1 overall pick, the best No. 2 overall pick ... and so on.

One note: This doesn't include the territorial selections that were used through 1965, which ruled out Wilt Chamberlain.

The list of top picks in each of the 30 draft slots: