NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR unveils $1M in-season tournament for 2025 Updated May. 13, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NASCAR's new television deal it announced in November that included two new partners with five races apiece provided an opportunity for NASCAR to follow other sports with an in-season tournament.

NASCAR announced Monday that it would go through with that concept, with drivers competing as normal but also as part of a 32-driver bracket during the 18th-22nd points races of the regular season, which will be telecast on TNT.

The winner will earn $1 million.

"The idea of an in-season tournament has been discussed within the NASCAR industry and as we started to focus on adding promotional elements that drive interest throughout the season, we were excited by the opportunity [here]," said NASCAR Senior Vice President Brian Herbst.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32 drivers will be determined by races 15-17 of the regular season. Seeding will be established by best finish in each race over the three races with the tiebreakers determined by the next-best finish, followed by season points position.

NASCAR hasn't announced its 2025 schedule but Atlanta is a likely track to open the tournament.

NASCAR's new television deal that goes into effect in 2025 has the first 12 races plus the preseason Clash and the all-star race telecast by FOX Sports, the next five on Amazon Prime, the next five on TNT and the final 14 by NBC Sports.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share