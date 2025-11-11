NASCAR Financials Revealed: Inside Profits, Losses, Charter Payouts

Chartered teams can now earn anywhere from $7 million to $18 million a season before sponsorship when racing in NASCAR, which they obviously hope helps them as their accounting has them losing $2.2 million per car.

NASCAR paid out an average of $670 million to teams and tracks in 2023-24 while turning an average profit of $340 million over those two years.

That is some of the financial information disclosed as part of the antitrust lawsuit 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has pursued against NASCAR.

At its core, the lawsuit alleges that NASCAR — which owns the majority of the tracks, controls the payouts to teams and also sets the base amount teams must pay to compete because they dictate the majority of suppliers of the parts and pieces of the Next Gen car — doesn’t provide the teams a viable economic model to put on a premier stock-car racing product.

Driver Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, one of the teams in a legal fight with NASCAR.

Documents recently unsealed in the lawsuit gave some rare insight into NASCAR and Cup finances. The NASCAR charter agreement with the teams is now public, as are NASCAR’s financial statements from the last 10 years. Twelve teams also submitted basic overall revenues and expenses from 2020-2024 that were part of a chart where the numbers were reported on a per-car basis for each team with the team not identified.

Accounting methods can vary so there is still some questions on some of the true economics. Teams also might share expenses with non-Cup motorsports entries (Xfinity, INDYCAR, IMSA, etc.) while revenues could be tied to business-to-business relationships — for instance, Penske agreeing to purchase a certain amount of Pennzoil products and Shell gas, at a discount, for its trucking business.

Teammates Tyler Reddick (L) and Bubba Wallace both drive for 23XI.

From NASCAR’s report for the two years 2023-24:

— NASCAR’s comprehensive income was $103 million in 2024 and $537 million in 2023. The difference? NASCAR’s $543 million sale of most of the land at California Speedway.

— Overall revenues for NASCAR were $1.7 billion in 2024.

— When looking at NASCAR assets (it owns 17 tracks), it owns property valued at $1.186 billion after depreciation. The value of its land is $348.7 million, grandstands and motorsports venues are valued at $702 million and NASCAR estimates $324 million in buildings while computer systems, vehicles, etc., are valued at $266 million.

— Its total lease expense (Daytona land, Homestead land, Sebring) is $46 million.

— Its income taxes were $8.9 million in 2024 (including deferred income taxes).

From the charter agreement:

— Chartered teams get $141,000 base per event. When adding in how much they get based on points finish over the last two years, it’s closer to $185,000 per event.

— An average team will earn about $330,000 per event and a top team will earn $488,000 event.

— The championship team earns 8.4 percent of the season-ending points fund. This year, the fund was $33.712 million — the champion earned $2.84 million.

— When looking at what an open team makes, the actual purse money for races is $118 million of the total $431 million in payouts. A 20th-place finish is 2.479 percent of the purse, so if an open team ran every race, they would take in $2.9 million, compared to $11-12 million for a chartered team thanks to what a chartered team is paid for competing and its past two year’s performance.

From the team financial report, which doesn’t include 23XI and Front Row (parties to the lawsuit) and Kaulig (which agreed to provide its financials before the other 12 teams challenged the request and came to an agreement on the reporting method):

— Only three organizations made money in 2024, and only one was more than $150,000 per car. One team claimed it lost $10 million per car last year.

— Revenue (from charters, purse money and sponsorship) per car ranged from $8.2 million per car for the lowest-earning organization to $43 million per car for the top team in 2024.

— Weighted average per car, teams say they lost $2.203 million in 2024.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.