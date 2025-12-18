Greg Biffle Tributes Pour in from NASCAR Community

Tributes celebrating former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle's life and legacy came from within the sport and from others outside of it, as his humanitarian efforts were well-known and appreciated throughout the North Carolina community.

Biffle, 55, was among seven people who died in a plane crash Thursday in Statesville, N.C.

The winner of 19 Cup races as well as a champion in NASCAR’s top two developmental series, Biffle owned the Cessna that crashed and erupted into flames. Also killed were his wife Cristina, two children, Ryder and Emma (Emma was the daughter of Biffle’s first wife, Nicole Lunders), pilot Dennis Dutton and his son Jack and friend Craig Wadsworth.

Biffle had an affinity for aviation and piloted his own helicopter on hundreds of trips to western North Carolina as part of Hurricane Helene rescue and supply efforts.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many," NASCAR said in a statement. "His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives."

Tributes came from the biggest names in racing and North Carolina.

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson wrote about Biffle, saying Biffle "was an extraordinary person" and he and his wife "lived their lives focused on helping others."

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein posted about his death:

From NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon, who competed against Biffle:

From evangelist Franklin Graham:

Jack Roush, his team owner for all 19 Cup victories, posted this about Biffle, who was named in 2023 as one of the sport’s 75 greatest drivers:

University of North Carolina associate athletics director Steve Newmark, the former president of RFK Racing, oversaw the team for much of the time that Biffle competed:

Current RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski, remembered fondly his battles against Biffle.

"I am heartbroken by the news involving the Biffle family," Keselowski said. "I had the privilege of racing alongside Greg for many years, and like so many in our sport, I gained deep respect for him not only as a champion on the racetrack but as a competitor who helped define an era of NASCAR.

"His impact on Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing runs deep, and his accomplishments helped lay a foundation we continue to build upon today."

FOX racing analyst Clint Bowyer, who also raced against Biffle, said he was devastated by the news:

Many of the drivers had vacationed with Biffle, including at the sand dunes in California.

Richard Petty offered his sentiments, too:

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass