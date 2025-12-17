Second Thoughts: Can Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Mend Relationships?

A week after the big NASCAR antitrust trial came to an end, much of the chatter has centered on what fences can be mended and which ones are not fixable.

Let’s take a look:

Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-NASCAR brass

NASCAR’s biggest frustration, as it appeared during the trial, was with Jordan business partner and 23XI co-owner Curtis Polk.

They didn’t love everything that Hamlin did or said. And obviously they wish they weren't sued by Jordan, but they probably can see that it came from a love of racing.

They most likely aren’t exchanging any gifts for the holidays. The bruises are going to take time to heal.

With time, the fences could be mended. After all, a NASCAR with Jordan singing its praises is one that will resonate with fans.

But it’s also obvious from recent social posts that Hamlin won’t let those who criticized him filing the lawsuit forget what they said.

Denny Hamlin-The world

Hamlin has relished the "11 against the world" mentality on the racetrack and even the Joe Gibbs Racing team store has shirts for sale with that saying.

It seemed that Hamlin felt hurt personally that people would say he shouldn’t have sued NASCAR, that he should have been happy with what he had and what the sport has afforded him. In Hamlin’s view, it was an unfair deal, and he testified he felt his team would not last long-term under such a deal.

Some of these fences will be mended because some who dislike Hamlin will respect that he fought for what he felt was right (even if they disagreed with him). And some won’t be mended. It will all depend on how Hamlin perceives the interaction.

Will it still be "11 against the world" in 2026?

Denny Hamlin-23XI leadership

Hamlin was called a "child" who wanted to spend recklessly to find speed in text messages and email. And this wasn’t by NASCAR but by Michael Jordan’s management team.

It isn’t rare for those on the business side to argue with what the competition side wants to spend in search of every split second on the track. Still, it was shocking to see the wording used describing Hamlin as a "terrible businessman."

Hamlin shrugged it off after the trial.

"It’s a marriage," Hamlin said. "In any marriage, you've got to have [those things]. If I didn't have people having checks and balances on me, then I'd do everything I could to win races.

"And so you always need people within the company to make sure that the business is running properly."

Hamlin’s right. He might even admit there’s probably some truth in those words. Those fences will be mended. At least until the next time Hamlin argues to spend money in an area that those counting the money feel is frivolous.

Steve Phelps-Richard Childress

This one is not mendable. Childress has not been happy with Phelps (NASCAR’s commissioner) since the August 2024 ruling that Austin Dillon could not use his Richmond victory to make the playoffs. And then there were the fines of $200,000 ($100,000 to Dillon and another to the team) for race manipulation at Martinsville in the 2024 penultimate race. Plus, Austin Hill was suspended for a race after Indianapolis for intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola, which impacted Hill’s ability to advance in the Xfinity playoffs.

Now add to that the texts Phelps sent colleagues that Childress is an "idiot" and an "ass-clown" who should be "taken out back and flogged" after some comments in 2023 that Childress made about the potential for the new television package.

And add to that, NASCAR obtaining a document — apparently an investor pitch by Bobby Hillin Jr., who was looking at buying into RCR — that Childress indicated included info that was covered by a non-disclosure agreement with Hillin, and it is pretty easy to assume that this relationship will never be one of friendship.

RCR team owner Richard Childress spoke out against NASCAR during the trial.

Steve Phelps, Steve O’Donnell-fans

NASCAR’s two primary executives (O’Donnell is NASCAR’s president and runs the day-to-day operations) both had text messages revealed that will make fans pause. Many of their texts showed they were lobbying for what the teams wanted and did what they could to convince NASCAR Chairman (and co-owner) Jim France on elements in the new charter agreement that would benefit teams.

Many fans will like the fact that the "two Steves" stood up for the teams.

The fact, though, that both were concerned about SRX seemed a little myopic, even with the context that they were getting feedback from NBC about concern on how it could impact ratings.

That both used the term "redneck" in their texts in a derogatory fashion is arguably the worst element of all their texts. NASCAR has its roots in fans who are proud of their lifestyle and to use that term with disdain is likely an unforgivable offense by NASCAR fans. And for fans of Childress, they were already going to have a hard time forgiving Phelps.

Phelps, O’Donnell-Jim France

On the stand, NASCAR CEO Jim France said he felt they had the best leadership team the sport has ever had and that he doesn’t hire "yes men," that he wants to be told their ideas.

Those views will be put to the test over the next few months. Considering that France already knew the content of those texts and emails, the fact he hasn’t taken any action probably means he hopes he doesn’t have to take any action.

The question is whether Phelps and O’Donnell can effectively do their jobs. And that likely comes down to where NASCAR’s biggest financial supporters stand – car manufacturers and major sponsors. If they don’t lobby for them to be pushed out, they probably stay.

How will fans react following the NASCAR trial?

NASCAR owners-Jim France

The owners now have what they wanted with the settlement. They have always respected France and what his family did in founding and growing the sport.

France is like them — he’s a racer. There won’t be a push for the 81-year-old France to hand over the reins to grandnephew Ben Kennedy just yet.

There might be frustration over the whole process, and their friendship might have been tested, but this relationship will be mended.

