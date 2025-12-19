Brad Keselowski Breaks Leg on Ski Trip, Hopes to be Ready for Daytona

Brad Keselowski suffered a broken right leg while on a ski trip Thursday, an injury that he vowed will not keep him out of the Daytona 500 in eight weeks.

Keselowski posted a video Friday of him already walking gingerly with the help of a roller in the hospital. He included an image of his x-ray and what appears to be a rod in his leg. He had what the team called "routine surgery" to repair the fracture.

"Life has a way of reminding you to slow down," he posted. "Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus: I'm now bionic!"

The team’s announcement was not specific on whether Keselowski suffered the accident while on the slopes.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, would be allowed a test prior to the Daytona 500 to determine whether he can race in the sport’s biggest event (the first practice day is Feb. 11). The only event prior to Daytona is the Feb. 1 preseason Clash, which is a non-points race that Keselowski could easily skip if he is not recovered.

"I’m grateful for the medical team who took great care of me and for the support system around me," Keselowski said in a statement. "My attention now is fully on recovery.

"I’m motivated to get back to full strength as quickly as possible and will work relentlessly to be ready for Daytona."

Keselowski, who turns 42 in February, finished 20th in the Cup standings in 2025.

