United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: UFL winners talk strategy, plans for prize Published May. 10, 2024 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football with your friends and family? Winning money at the same time!

You can get the best of both worlds every week with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

The game has been live since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season.

Across our four Super 6 contests to date (NFL, NFL Network, Daytona 500 and UFL), $270,800 has been won in total. Across our six UFL contest periods, contestants have claimed $10,800 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at two of our most recent winners.

Football Fan Wins Big

Chris from North Carolina was the FOX Super 6 winner for UFL Week 1.

The information technology professional says he's been playing Super 6 for some time and that his strategy for winning is as simple as "trying to guess the answer."

Not only does Chris watch the UFL, but he's a huge fan of both the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. His favorite players? Josh Allen and Sebastian Aho.

The sports fan, who plans to spend his prize on a family vacation, admits that he and his friends were excited upon realizing he'd won.

And according to Chris, he's already got his eyes on the next competition.

"I'm excited to get my picks submitted each week to see if I can work my way back to the top of the leader board."

Big Winner from the Bayou

Todd from Louisiana was the FOX Super 6 winner in Week 4.

Week 4 not only marked his first Super 6 win, it was also the first time Todd played the game!

"I didn’t really have a strategy going in," the technical school student revealed. "I just recognized some of the guys from when they played college ball and went off of that."

Todd from Louisiana won FOX Super 6 in Week 4 of the 2024 UFL season

Like him, Todd's friends and family had a hard time believing he'd actually won. But when the reality set in, he said "the money will probably go toward a hunting trip I have planned with my father, uncle, and papaw."

Todd doesn't have strong predictions regarding how the UFL season will unfold. However, when it comes to his football fandom, the Louisiana native says he follows players like Danny Etling or Jontre Kirklin "just because they are LSU guys."

WEEK 6: UFL Power Rankings highlight the STILL undefeated Birmingham Stallions

Perfection, Hardest and Easiest

Every week, the contest challenges its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to highlight a few nuggets from the first six weeks of the UFL season.

Perfect Entries & Tiebreakers

Through the first six weeks, we’ve only had two perfect entries that answered all six questions correctly. Both of them came in Week 5.

Overall hardest (most incorrect) question

0.27% of entries ordered them correctly A: Stallions, Roughnecks, Showboats UFL Week 3Question No. 3 — "Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest." Onlyof entries ordered them correctly A: Panthers

Overall hardest (most incorrect) non-ranker question

8.26% of entries correctly, selecting the Memphis ShowboatsThe most popular pick was 59.34% of entries picking them to win on the road UFL Week 1Question No. 3 — "Which of these teams will WIN ON THE ROAD in Week 1?"Onlyof entries correctly, selecting the Memphis ShowboatsThe most popular pick was DC Defenders , withof entries picking them to win on the road

Overall easiest (most correct) question

83.92% of entries correctly selecting the San Antonio Brahmas UFL Week 5 Question No. 6 — "What will be the outcome of this game? San Antonio Brahmas : Win by 3 points or more OR Arlington Renegades : Win, or Lose by 2 points or fewer withof entries correctly selecting the San Antonio Brahmas

Biggest upset on question No. 6

Our sixth question is always a pick against the spread for our featured UFL game on FOX. Our biggest upset on question No. 6 came in Week 6 with only 12.93% of entries correctly picking the DC Defenders to Win, or lose by 1 point or fewer against the San Antonio Brahmas

AJ McCarron is a fan favorite

Whenever AJ McCarron is featured in a question, he has been the most popular answer with 46.37% of entries selecting him. Through the first six weeks, he has been featured in a question set four times and has been the right answer for two of them.

You could be next!

As you saw with Chris and Todd, real people play and win the contest every week. So , how can you be victorious?

It's simple.

Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

The best part? Yes, it gets better.

It's free!

So, what are you waiting for? The Week 7 contest is already live. Head to the FOX Super 6 tab on the FOX Sports website or the FOX Sports app to play for this week's 10K prize. If you want to learn more about the contest, here is an easy FAQ on all the steps and rules.

Here's to you winning some money this spring football season!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share

Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more