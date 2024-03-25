United Football League 2024 UFL odds: Birmingham Stallions open as favorites to win title Published Mar. 25, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United Football League (UFL) season kicks off on March 30, meaning now is the time for bettors to dive into each team's championship odds.

The UFL's launch comes months after it was announced that the XFL and USFL would merge.

The new league is divided into two conferences, appropriately named XFL and USFL.

On the XFL side are the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The USFL side includes the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and the Michigan Panthers.

The inaugural championship game will be held in St. Louis.

Let's dive into each team's odds to win the UFL title.

UFL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: *

Birmingham Stallions: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

D.C. Defenders: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

St. Louis Battlehawks: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Arlington Renegades: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Memphis Showboats: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Michigan Panthers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

San Antonio Brahmas: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Houston Roughnecks: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

* odds as of 3/25/2024

Birmingham Stallions: +270

Birmingham won the USFL championship in 2022 and 2023. In one of the team's most notable offseason moves, the Stallions signed Taco Charlton, the Cowboys' 28th overall pick in 2017.

Memphis Showboats: +800

In the middle of the betting board are the Showboats at +800. One of their huge offseason moves included firing head coach Todd Haley. Before coaching the Showboats in 2023, Haley was the head coach of the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits. Before that, Haley bounced around the NFL as an offensive coordinator and as a wide receivers coach. Memphis finished the 2023 season with a 5-5 overall record.

San Antonio Brahmas: +1300

At the bottom of the oddsboard are the Brahmas. San Antonio is another team beefing up its roster with former NFL talent. Recently, the franchise signed cornerback Mark Milton, who spent the 2023 season as a member of Carolina and Miami's practice squads.

