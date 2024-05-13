National Football League
Bucs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. reportedly agree to $84.1 million extension
National Football League

Bucs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. reportedly agree to $84.1 million extension

Published May. 13, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Antoine Winfield Jr. have agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million contract extension that makes the All-Pro safety the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, per multiple reports. ESPN first reported the news.

The 25-year-old Winfield was the Bucs' second-round pick in 2020, and would go on to win the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in his rookie year. Winfield has steadily improved since, culminating in a 2023 season during which he set career highs in tackles (122) and interceptions (3) while leading the NFL with six forced fumbles.

Winfield becomes the only safety in the NFL making an average of more than $20 million per year.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start, how to watch

2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes