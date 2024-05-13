Bucs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. reportedly agree to $84.1 million extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Antoine Winfield Jr. have agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million contract extension that makes the All-Pro safety the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, per multiple reports. ESPN first reported the news.
The 25-year-old Winfield was the Bucs' second-round pick in 2020, and would go on to win the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in his rookie year. Winfield has steadily improved since, culminating in a 2023 season during which he set career highs in tackles (122) and interceptions (3) while leading the NFL with six forced fumbles.
Winfield becomes the only safety in the NFL making an average of more than $20 million per year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
