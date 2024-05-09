PGA Tour 2024 PGA Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 9, 2024 11:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The second major of the PGA Tour season is on the horizon.

With the PGA Championship around the corner, let's take a look at the latest tournament information, odds, picks and more.

2024 PGA Championship Dates: May 16-19

Course: Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky

Recapping last year

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion. Last year, he had the fourth-best odds to win entering the tournament (+2000). He took it down by shooting 9-under at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Scottie Scheffler, who held the second-best odds at +850, and Viktor Hovland finished tied for second at 7-under. Cameron Davis, Bryson DeChambeau and Kurt Kitayama finished tied for fourth at 3-under.

Jon Rahm, who was the favorite entering the tournament (+700), shot an abysmal 7-over.

Prior PGA Championships at Valhalla

This will be the fourth time Valhalla hosts a PGA Championship, with the last occasion coming in 2014. Rory McIlroy won the tournament that year, shooting 16-under to beat Phil Mickelson by a stroke.

Tiger Woods won the event at Valhalla in 2000, shooting 18-under to win in a playoff.

Who are the favorites?

Scheffler is a massive favorite, currently sitting at +350 to win it all. He's been on a dominant run as of late, winning four tournaments since March, including the Masters. However, it's unclear if he'll play as he's still awaiting the birth of his first child.

Beyond Scheffler, McIlroy (+1200) and Rahm (+1400) hold the second- and third-best odds, respectively.

What about Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods was included in the full field list for the event.

Even though he has past success at Valhalla, Woods is still a long shot to win the tournament, as he currently sits at +10000 to win it all, similar to the odds he had to win the Masters in April.

When you talk about Tiger, you have to bring up Phil Mickelson, who won the 2021 PGA Championship. The lefty has +15000 odds to win this year's tournament.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my early pick to win the tournament.

PGA Championship Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler: +350 (bet $10 to win $45)

Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jon Rahm: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brooks Koepka: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Wyndham Clark: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Justin Thomas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Max Homa: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jordan Spieth: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Dustin Johnson: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Will Zalatoris: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sahith Theegala: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jason Day: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cameron Young: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tony Finau: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Lowry: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sam Burns: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Min Woo Lee: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Abraham Ancer: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sungjae Im: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Tom Kim: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Rickie Fowler: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Patrick Reed: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Conners: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Brian Harman: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Justin Rose: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Adam Scott: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tiger Woods: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*Odds as of 5/9/2024

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets are based on course history and form, so you'll soon get my full list of a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on. But, for now, definitely sprinkle a few bucks on Koepka, as this number will move significantly when next week rolls around.

Brooks Koepka +2000

