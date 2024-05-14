PGA Tour 2024 PGA Championship predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated May. 14, 2024 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The second major of the year is finally here, as the PGA Championship will tee off Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scottie Scheffler is the current betting favorite at +400.

Since this is one the biggest tournaments of the year, let's dive into the wagers I’m making for the event.

Cam Smith +3500 to win; +350 top 10

Cam Smith +130 vs. Viktor Hovland

I'll preface any outright by saying you don't need me to tell you it will take a monster effort to beat Scottie Scheffler and throw in Rory McIlroy if you wish. But Smith is a major champion who should be able to find his way onto the smaller bent greens and make some birdies. He's been outside the top 13 just three times in the last nine majors and it certainly feels like he's been forgotten about since taking the cash grab on the LIV Tour. But don't make the mistake of forgetting how good of a player he is.

Sahith Theegala +6600 to win; +220 Top 20

This is career major No. 9 for Theegala and he has just one top 25 from the previous eight. So the next time he contends will be the first. But he's shown some signs of competing in the bigger events. He finished sixth at Bay Hill, ninth at THE PLAYERS and second in the Sentry. He's one of the better putters on the TOUR and is sixth on TOUR in SG: Total. The PGA has a history of providing some somewhat surprising first-time major winners and Theegala might be one that fits the bill.

Chris Kirk +450 Top 20; +250 Top 30

Chris Kirk -115 vs. Harris English

Kirk has put together a really nice year with a win right off the bat in Hawaii, three other top 20s — including 16th at the Masters — and three other top 30s. He's a good driver (12th SG off the tee) and has played PGA Championship courses well, finishing 29th, fifth and 31st the last three years.

Alex Noren +330 Top 20; +190 Top 30

Yes, I know Noren missed six-straight cuts in majors prior to finishing 23rd at The Open last year, but his game has been solid this year. The 41-year-old hasn't missed a cut this season and has seven-straight top 25 finishes, including a third two weeks ago at the Byron Nelson.

Ludvig Aberg -153 vs. Bryson Dechambeau

I'm going to assume Aberg took last week off as a precaution to be ready for Valhalla. His 2024 is only lacking a win. Runner-up at Augusta and Pebble, top 10s in the Farmers and PLAYERS. I certainly trust him over 72 holes to handle the erratic Dechambeau.

