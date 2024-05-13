Horse Racing 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks Published May. 13, 2024 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the Kentucky Derby has come and gone, it's time to move forward to the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

Can Mystik Dan continue his quest for the 2024 Triple Crown? There were some rumblings this year's Kentucky Derby winner would miss the big race, but trainer Kenny McPeek announced Saturday that Mystik Dan is a go.

Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2024 Preakness Stakes date: Saturday, May 18

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Post time, TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, NBC

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes in 2023. National Treasure was a 4-1 favorite.

Preakness Stakes early odds:*

Muth: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Mystik Dan: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Tuscan Gold: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Imagination: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Just Steel: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Seize the Gray: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cooper Tax: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Uncle Heavy: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Mugatu: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

* odds as of 5/13/2024

