2024 Belmont Stakes: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet

This weekend, we get to enjoy the festivities of the coveted 156th running of the Belmont Stakes , which can be seen Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

As you might know, the Belmont Stakes is the last leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. This "Test of the Champion," as they call it, is always one of the most thrilling races of the year.

Because horse racing is synonymous with betting and big sporting events bring out the gambler in all of us, I wanted to prep you for this big weekend.

If you want to bet on the race, I have you covered with my Belmont Stakes best bets.

That said, I also know not everyone is the gambling type. For those of you, we still want you to have some fun Saturday. This is why I've created something special for everyone getting together with their friends and family for the big race.

It's my Party Prop Sheet!

Have you ever been to a Super Bowl party where everyone chips in a few bucks and fills out a prop sheet? This is the same concept but with the ponies in mind!

You don't even have to know anything about the horses, trainers or race history. It's more about having a great time with the squad than anything else.

So, what do you need to do?

First, download the printable sheet (link at the end). After that, it's a multiple-choice sheet, so you must circle the answers you like and watch the broadcast. The person in your group with the most correct answers at the end of the race wins.

Easy enough, right?

To start the party, I filled out a sheet with my picks. Let's dive into how I see Saturday playing out (and you can scroll to the bottom to print out your own version to play along)!

Don't forget to spice up the day with some cool prizes for the winners!

I'm looking forward to seeing some good-looking prop sheets after the race, so be sure to tag me on Twitter at @ ChrisFallica .

Whether you are betting on the ponies or just filling out a sheet, the most important thing is to have fun with it this weekend. So, grab your friends, a Belmont Jewel and have a blast.

Downloadable Party Prop Sheet

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all things Belmont Stakes this weekend!

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

