2024 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more

After the runnings of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown is almost here on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

The Belmont Stakes on Saturday wraps up several weeks of prestigious horse races. Speaking of horse racing, betting is synonymous with ponies, so you can be sure gamblers will take advantage of countless opportunities to cash in on winning wagers while enjoying this big race.

And if you are looking for help on how to throw down a couple of bucks on the ponies come Saturday, we have you covered with the help of our betting talent.

Our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Sammy Panayotovich, Geoff Schwartz and Will Hill — are here to give you their best bets, predictions and insights for what will certainly be a thrilling weekend of horse racing.

Let's dive into the details, last year's results, this year's odds and, of course, some best bets.

Belmont Stakes schedule & how to watch

TV: FOX, FOX Sports app

Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

Recapping last year

Last year's Belmont Stakes was one for the history books. Arcangelo and jockey Javier Castellano claimed the last leg of the Triple Crown, cashing in as an 8/1 favorite.

The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes also marked a big win for Jena Antonucci, who became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

The lead up to this year's Belmont Stakes

Since two different horses captured the first two crown jewels, there won't be a Triple Crown winner in 2024.

Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a photo finish, which was the Derby's closest in more than a half-century.

In the Preakness Stakes, Seize the Grey won it all as one of the longest shots on the board at 9-1. The gray colt finished the Preakness with a time of 1:56.82.

Belmont Stakes post-position draw, odds

The post-position draw was held on Monday, and here are the latest odds as of June 4.

Seize the Grey (8-1) Resilience (10-1) Mystik Dan (5-1) The Wine Steward (15-1) Antiquarian (12-1) Dornoch (15-1) Protective (20-1) Honor Marie (12-1) Sierra Leone (9-5) Mindframe (7-2)

The Bear's Best Bets

Sammy P's Best Bet

Give me the closer, Sierra Leone. Speed usually kills, but at Saratoga, it's all about how you finish.

PICK: No. 9 Sierra Leone

Will Hill's Best Bet

The No. 5 horse may be live here, trained by Todd Pletcher, who has four Belmont wins under his belt during his illustrious career. This horse won the Peter Pan Stakes on May 11, and at 12-1, perhaps another win is coming Saturday.

PICK: No. 5 Antiquarian

Geoff Schwartz's Best Bet

Sierra Leone finished a runner-up in the Kentucky Derby from the second pole, which isn’t ideal for the running style of this horse. Leone is a finisher and needs room to work in order to win. With a post position of nine in the Belmont, the horse won’t get boxed in. A switch at jockey should optimize the race plan and have Sierra Leone running a cleaner race than he did in the Derby. Lastly, the change in venue for this Belmont Stakes to a shorter track favors Leone. It’s the same distance as the Derby.

PICK: No. 9 Sierra Leone

