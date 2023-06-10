Horse Racing
2023 Belmont Stakes betting, odds recap: Arcangelo makes history
Updated Jun. 10, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET

Arcangelo, with Javier Castellano aboard and with odds of +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total), captured the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The race was broadcast by FOX.

Jena Antonucci becomes the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

The favorite, Forte, finished second at +200.

Tapit Trice was third, followed by Hit Show (+900) and Angel of Empire (+300).

Arcangelo was bought by owner Jon Ebbert at the 2021 Keeneland yearling sale for $35,000.

Arcangelo just claimed the $900,000 first prize by winning the Belmont Stakes.

Arcangelo paid $17.80 to win, $7.20 to place and $4.90 to show.

Forte paid $4.30 to place and $3.30 to show.

Tapit Trice paid $4.10 to show.

There was a dead heat for fourth place between Hit Show and Angel of Empire.

The exacta (3-6) paid $34.

The trifecta (3-6-2) paid $133.24.

There were two superfecta winners due to the dead heat for fourth place. Bettors who had 3-6-2-7 won $292.50. Bettors who had 3-6-2-8 won $191.50.

Arcangelo joins Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Preakness winner National Treasure as winners of the 2023 Triple Crown races.

