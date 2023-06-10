Horse Racing Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph Updated Jun. 10, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

ELMONT, N.Y. — Entering the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes, a female trainer had never won "The Test of the Champion."

On Saturday night in New York, the drought ended, and the oldest leg of the Triple Crown series produced a first-of-its-kind dose of horse racing history.

Arcangelo wins the Belmont Stakes Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo has won the Belmont Stakes, and in doing so, Jena M. Antonucci is the first female trainer to experience glory on that level.

A horse that was purchased for just $35,000 by owner Jon Ebbert in 2021 and was not even entered into the Triple Crown series by the first two deadlines in January and March, was the star of the show in New York on Saturday evening.

Taking the lead in the final third of the 12-furlong run and charging to a victory by a length and a half over Forte, Arcangelo exploded in the final stretch and finished in 2:29.23.

Here are the final standings. More to come.

Arcangelo Forte Tapit Trice Hit Show

