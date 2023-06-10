Horse Racing
Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph
Horse Racing

Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph

Updated Jun. 10, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

ELMONT, N.Y. — Entering the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes, a female trainer had never won "The Test of the Champion."

On Saturday night in New York, the drought ended, and the oldest leg of the Triple Crown series produced a first-of-its-kind dose of horse racing history. 

Arcangelo wins the Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo wins the Belmont Stakes
Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

Arcangelo has won the Belmont Stakes, and in doing so, Jena M. Antonucci is the first female trainer to experience glory on that level. 

A horse that was purchased for just $35,000 by owner Jon Ebbert in 2021 and was not even entered into the Triple Crown series by the first two deadlines in January and March, was the star of the show in New York on Saturday evening. 

Taking the lead in the final third of the 12-furlong run and charging to a victory by a length and a half over Forte, Arcangelo exploded in the final stretch and finished in 2:29.23. 

Here are the final standings. More to come. 

  1. Arcangelo
  2. Forte
  3. Tapit Trice
  4. Hit Show

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Horse Racing
share
Get more from Horse Racing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jenna Antonucci's win

2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jenna Antonucci's win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes