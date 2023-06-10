Arcangelo, trainer Jena Antonucci make history with Belmont Stakes triumph
ELMONT, N.Y. — Entering the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes, a female trainer had never won "The Test of the Champion."
On Saturday night in New York, the drought ended, and the oldest leg of the Triple Crown series produced a first-of-its-kind dose of horse racing history.
Arcangelo has won the Belmont Stakes, and in doing so, Jena M. Antonucci is the first female trainer to experience glory on that level.
A horse that was purchased for just $35,000 by owner Jon Ebbert in 2021 and was not even entered into the Triple Crown series by the first two deadlines in January and March, was the star of the show in New York on Saturday evening.
Taking the lead in the final third of the 12-furlong run and charging to a victory by a length and a half over Forte, Arcangelo exploded in the final stretch and finished in 2:29.23.
Here are the final standings. More to come.
- Arcangelo
- Forte
- Tapit Trice
- Hit Show
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.
-
2023 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more
2023 Belmont Stakes: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet
2023 Belmont Stakes: Horses, Post time, TV schedule, How to watch
-
How to bet the Belmont Stakes: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's expert picks, best bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Belmont Stakes Bear Bytes
Belmont Stakes guide: Secretariat's 50th anniversary, 5 race storylines to watch
-
Belmont Stakes looking to connect its history to a modern vision
2023 Belmont Stakes: Betting odds of last 10 winners
How to bet on Horse Racing: The beginner's guide
-
2023 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more
2023 Belmont Stakes: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet
2023 Belmont Stakes: Horses, Post time, TV schedule, How to watch
-
How to bet the Belmont Stakes: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's expert picks, best bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Belmont Stakes Bear Bytes
Belmont Stakes guide: Secretariat's 50th anniversary, 5 race storylines to watch
-
Belmont Stakes looking to connect its history to a modern vision
2023 Belmont Stakes: Betting odds of last 10 winners
How to bet on Horse Racing: The beginner's guide