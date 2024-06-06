Horse Racing
Triple Crown Winners: Complete list
Updated Jun. 6, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET
Very few sports feats can be matched by the achievement of horse racing's Triple Crown. Check out the complete list of Triple Crown winners below:
Triple Crown Races
- Kentucky Derby (started in 1875)
- Preakness Stakes (started in 1873)
- Belmont Stakes (started in 1867)
While the order of the Triple Crown races has varied, since 1932 the order has been first the Kentucky Derby, next the Preakness Stakes and finally the Belmont Stakes.
Triple Crown Winners
Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown:
- Sir Barton (1919)
- Gallant Fox (1930)
- Omaha (1935)
- War Admiral (1937)
- Whirlaway (1941)
- Count Fleet (1943)
- Assault (1946)
- Citation (1948)
- Secretariat (1973)
- Seattle Slew (1977)
- Affirmed (1978)
- American Pharoah (2015)
- Justify (2018)
Who was the fastest Triple Crown horse?
Secretariat holds record times for each of the three Triple Crown races.
- Kentucky Derby (1:59 2/5)
- Preakness Stakes (1:53)
- Belmont Stakes (2:24)
