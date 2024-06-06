Horse Racing Triple Crown Winners: Complete list Updated Jun. 6, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Very few sports feats can be matched by the achievement of horse racing's Triple Crown. Check out the complete list of Triple Crown winners below:

Triple Crown Races

While the order of the Triple Crown races has varied, since 1932 the order has been first the Kentucky Derby, next the Preakness Stakes and finally the Belmont Stakes.

Triple Crown Winners

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)

Who was the fastest Triple Crown horse?

Secretariat holds record times for each of the three Triple Crown races.

Kentucky Derby (1:59 2/5)

Preakness Stakes (1:53)

Belmont Stakes (2:24)

