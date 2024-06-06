Horse Racing
Triple Crown Winners: Complete list
Horse Racing

Triple Crown Winners: Complete list

Updated Jun. 6, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET

Very few sports feats can be matched by the achievement of horse racing's Triple Crown. Check out the complete list of Triple Crown winners below:

Triple Crown Races

While the order of the Triple Crown races has varied, since 1932 the order has been first the Kentucky Derby, next the Preakness Stakes and finally the Belmont Stakes.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes FULL RACE | FOX Sports

The 2023 Belmont Stakes FULL RACE | FOX Sports

Triple Crown Winners

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown:

  • Sir Barton (1919)
  • Gallant Fox (1930)
  • Omaha (1935)
  • War Admiral (1937)
  • Whirlaway (1941)
  • Count Fleet (1943)
  • Assault (1946)
  • Citation (1948)
  • Secretariat (1973)
  • Seattle Slew (1977)
  • Affirmed (1978)
  • American Pharoah (2015)
  • Justify (2018)

Who was the fastest Triple Crown horse?

Secretariat holds record times for each of the three Triple Crown races.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kentucky Derby (1:59 2/5)
  • Preakness Stakes (1:53)
  • Belmont Stakes (2:24)
share
Get more from Horse Racing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 Belmont Stakes predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes