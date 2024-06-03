Horse Racing 2024 Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, horses, how to watch Published Jun. 3, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

At Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY, excitement is brewing for the upcoming Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8th. As the final leg of the Triple Crown, it's a must-watch event for horse racing fans everywhere.

Known for its grueling 1.5-mile length, the Belmont Stakes tests the endurance and skill of both horses and jockeys alike. It's a day filled with racing action and anticipation, where spectators eagerly await to see who will come out on top and claim victory in this prestigious and challenging race.

Here’s all you should know, including horses, schedules, and post times:

Belmont Stakes Schedule & How to watch

TV: FOX, FOX Sports app

Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

What is the Belmont Stakes?

Typically, held annually at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, this year's "Test of the Champion" will be held at Saratoga Race Course due to construction at Belmont Park.

The Belmont Stakes is run over a distance of 1.5 miles and is known to be the most difficult leg of the Triple Crown.

What time is the Belmont Stakes?

Post time is set for 6:41 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Here are the probable contenders:

Belmont Stakes Horses

Sierra Leone

Fierceness

Mystik Dan

Seize the Grey

Thorpedo Anna

Antiquarian

Honor Marie

Dornoch

The Wine Steward

Tuscan Gold

How much is the Belmont Stakes purse?

This year, the purse for the Belmont Stakes is $2 million. This is an increase from 2023’s $1.5 million purse.

