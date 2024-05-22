Horse Racing 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks Updated May. 22, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first two legs of horse racing's famed Triple Crown are in the books and bettors are now looking ahead to the Belmont Stakes, which airs on FOX and FOX Sports app on Saturday, June 8.

Mystik Dan took the first jewel by winning the Kentucky Derby. Seize the Grey claimed the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes after an eventful week that saw original favorite Muth scratched from competition after spiking a fever.

Will Mystik Dan or Seize the Grey capture the last leg or will a different horse be the big winner at Saratoga?

Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2024 Belmont Stakes date: Saturday, June 8

Location: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY

Post time, TV: 6:41 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports app

Who won the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Arcangelo won the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes in 2023 with 8-1 odds. Arcangelo's win marked the first time a female trainer won the Belmont Stakes in history.

Belmont Stakes early odds: *

Fierceness: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Sierra Leone: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Antiquarian: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mystik Dan: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Catching Freedom: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Seize the Grey: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

The Wine Steward: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Batten Down: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Honor Marie: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Thorpedo Anna: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

* odds as of 5/22/2024

