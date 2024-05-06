2024 Preakness Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, horses, date, length Updated May. 6, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Saturday, May 18th, the 149th Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The Preakness is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, and this year all eyes will be on Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan.

Here’s everything that you should know about the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Preakness Stakes Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Date: Saturday, May 18th

Post time: Approximately 6:50 p.m. ET (TV coverage from 1:30-7:30 p.m. ET)

What is the Preakness Stakes?

First staged in 1873 and held annually in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes is an American thoroughbred horse race that marks the middle of the Triple Crown races. The race is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes.

What time is the Preakness Stakes?

Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC).

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes race is 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs) long. This distance was established in 1925. Before that, the event had six different distances.

Preakness Stakes Horses

It's too early to know what horses will be contending for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The biggest question on horse-racing fans' minds is about Derby winner Mystik Dan. At this moment, trainer Ken McPeek has not committed Mystik Dan to racing in the 2024 Preakness.

How much is the 2024 Preakness Stakes purse?

This year, the total purse reached $2 million, marking a 33% increase from last year's $1.5 million sum.

Among the Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby boasts the highest purse at $5 million. This year, both the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes offer purses of $2 million each.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes in 2023. National Treasure was a 4-1 favorite.

