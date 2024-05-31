Major League Baseball Super Saturday on FOX: London Game, Belmont Stakes and more! Published May. 31, 2024 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Saturday sports schedule will bring a host of great viewing options to FOX viewers in the coming weeks. In fact, the slate is so loaded that we're calling it "Super Saturday."

The schedule for June 8 is highlighted by a unique baseball game across the pond, a classic horse race and a titanic matchup between two legendary MLB franchises.

Let's take a look!

Saturday, June 8

London Game: Phillies vs. Mets at 12:30 p.m. ET

FOX will air Game 1 of the two-game set, when the NL East rivals from Philadelphia and New York square off at London Stadium. This is the third year of the London Series, with last year's matchup between NL Central foes, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Belmont Stakes at 6 p.m. ET

As the last race of the Triple Crown, jockeys will vie for a $2 million purse. In a unique twist, the race will take place at Saratoga Race Track for the first time ever as Belmont Park os undergoing a massive renovation.

Dodgers vs. Yankees at 7 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will face off against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in a matchup of two of MLB's most storied franchises. There is a ton of history behind these teams, as they have combined to win 34 World Series (27 for Yankees) and produced 100 Hall of Famers (53 for Dodgers).

