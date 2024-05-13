National Basketball Association
LeBron James, Anthony Edwards headline Nick Wright's 2024 'Club Superstar'
LeBron James, Anthony Edwards headline Nick Wright's 2024 'Club Superstar'

Updated May. 13, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET

A new generation is ascending in the NBA. But which younger players have what it takes to make the most exclusive club in the league — Nick Wright's "Club Superstar"?

Wright unveiled the 2024 edition of his 12-player club on Monday's edition of "First Things First," with nine returners, three new additions — and three well-known veterans who are getting kicked out.

Check out his list below!

The Returners:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers 

"LeBron's throwing [Davis] a lob."

Anthony Davis,  Los Angeles Lakers 

"The reason he's hiding is because [Davis] was in the original club, and then kicked out, and then got back in last year. … I thought he had an outstanding season, played 75 games."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors 

"The ‘Cancun Room,’ reserved for people who don't make the postseason. This year it's Steph by himself. Now, keep in mind no matter how great you are, you cannot be in the Cancun room in consecutive seasons. That's just the rules. … I'm telling you if next year the Warriors miss the postseason, we're gonna have to amend the club's constituion, or Steph's gonna have to go out."

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets 

"'MVP Hangout' has 'Joker' now with three trophies."

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers 

"Joel Embiid's still nursing that Shirley Temple [in ‘MVP Hangout.’"

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns 

"Durant's still chilling, texting on the couch."

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks 

"Luka's resting his knee, chilling."

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

New to the club:

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves 

"Who's dancing? ‘Ant-Man’ in the club! … He's doing his slightly inappropriate celebration."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder 

"Who's that sitting on Durant's couch? Oh, it's ‘SGA.’ SGA in the club."

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks 

"Freshly minted superstar! The club is not fickle, the club is not going to all of a sudden revoke admission based on one performance."

Now, let's take a look at who got kicked out of the club, and who just missed the cut.

Kicked out:

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks 

Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

"They are all out of the club. [Butler] was drinking coffee in the club, we didn't like that to begin with, but he made the Finals so he was in. Devin's throwing a book, Dame's dropping his watch, they're out."

Waiting in line:

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs 

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets  

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers  

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks 

"Wemby, he's gonna have to duck down. Jamal Murray is trying to trip Wemby with a heating pack, so he can come in next. Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving. He's burning sage by the way. … New to the line: Maxey, Wemby and Kyrie."

National Basketball Association
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
