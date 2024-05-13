National Basketball Association LeBron James, Anthony Edwards headline Nick Wright's 2024 'Club Superstar' Updated May. 13, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A new generation is ascending in the NBA. But which younger players have what it takes to make the most exclusive club in the league — Nick Wright's "Club Superstar"?

Wright unveiled the 2024 edition of his 12-player club on Monday's edition of "First Things First," with nine returners, three new additions — and three well-known veterans who are getting kicked out.

Check out his list below!

LeBron, Luka & Anthony Edwards headline Club Superstar 3.0 Edition

The Returners:

"LeBron's throwing [Davis] a lob."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The reason he's hiding is because [Davis] was in the original club, and then kicked out, and then got back in last year. … I thought he had an outstanding season, played 75 games."

"The ‘Cancun Room,’ reserved for people who don't make the postseason. This year it's Steph by himself. Now, keep in mind no matter how great you are, you cannot be in the Cancun room in consecutive seasons. That's just the rules. … I'm telling you if next year the Warriors miss the postseason, we're gonna have to amend the club's constituion, or Steph's gonna have to go out."

"'MVP Hangout' has 'Joker' now with three trophies."

"Joel Embiid's still nursing that Shirley Temple [in ‘MVP Hangout.’"

"Durant's still chilling, texting on the couch."

"Luka's resting his knee, chilling."

New to the club:

"Who's dancing? ‘Ant-Man’ in the club! … He's doing his slightly inappropriate celebration."

"Who's that sitting on Durant's couch? Oh, it's ‘SGA.’ SGA in the club."

"Freshly minted superstar! The club is not fickle, the club is not going to all of a sudden revoke admission based on one performance."

Now, let's take a look at who got kicked out of the club, and who just missed the cut.

Kicked out:

"They are all out of the club. [Butler] was drinking coffee in the club, we didn't like that to begin with, but he made the Finals so he was in. Devin's throwing a book, Dame's dropping his watch, they're out."

Waiting in line:

"Wemby, he's gonna have to duck down. Jamal Murray is trying to trip Wemby with a heating pack, so he can come in next. Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving. He's burning sage by the way. … New to the line: Maxey, Wemby and Kyrie."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo

share