There's owning September in the Heisman Trophy race, and then there's taking all the fun out of the proceedings in the first month for the nation's runaway team.

We've seen the likes of Denard Robinson, Geno Smith and Leonard Fournette emerge as the top contender as the calendar turns to October, only to be end up being denied the hardware come December. Tua Tagovailoa isn't just out in front right now, but as the star of an Alabama team that is steamrolling the opposition, the quarterback stands in position to do the same thing to the trophy chase.

Tagovailoa has challengers, a list of realistic winners -- if history is our guide -- that now seems to be limited to Oklahoma's Tyler Murray, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and West Virginia's Will Grier.

Granted, UCF's McKenzie Milton, Penn State's Trace McSorley and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor are threats, but each now faces either a stigma (McKenzie from a non-Power 5 team) or the obstacle of an September loss (McSorely and Taylor).

It feels like before we've even hit the halfway point of the season, the award is Tagovailoa's to lose -- and maybe it always was. He was penciled in as the betting co-favorite with last year's runner up, Stanford's Bryce Love, and has transformed the Crimson Tide offense into a juggernaut that leads the nation in scoring (54.2 per game) and is top five in total offense (553.2), while standing as FBS' most efficient passer (238.3).

Oh, and he's done that without attempting a single pass in the fourth quarter.

That hasn't led to off-the-charts statistics, with the sophomore ranking 50th in the nation at 255.2 yards of offense per game and 46 more players have thrown for more yards than Tagovailoa's 232.2 per. Should Alabama reach the SEC Championship Game, that puts him on pace for 3,018 yards and 36 touchdowns, which yardage-wise would be off the 3,900-plus the last seven Heisman-winning QBs have produced.

Again, he has yet to throw a pass in the fourth quarter, and with matchups still ahead against No. 5 LSU (Nov. 3) and No. 8 Auburn (Nov. 24), plus that potential title game, he's going to get plenty of chances in the spotlight. Plus, Tagovailoa's narrative isn't just about where he ranks among those former Heisman QBs, it's also the impact he's had on a Crimson Tide offense that, under Nick Saban, has never ranked higher than 15th in total offense (2014 and '17) and 12th in scoring (2012).

That's the demoralizing thing for those of us who devote ourselves to covering the Heisman race: Tagovailoa is already the leader before we've even reached the meat of Alabama's schedule.

He's in control heading into the first games of October, and barring a major setback, that isn't likely to change any time soon.

Before we look at the players who are poised to rise and fall in the race this week, here's who's currently behind the Alabama QB on this voter's real-time ballot.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB

3. Will Grier, West Virginia QB