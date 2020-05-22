FOX Sports Ohio To Replay Three Historic Cavs Playoff Wins

FOX Sports Ohio is excited to replay the following Cavs games starting next week:

Tuesday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. (replay Wednesday, May 27 at 12 noon)

Cavs @ Wizards Game 6 of 2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals – 5/5/2006 Overtime victory gives the Cavs first playoff series win since 1993 Cavs’ Damon Jones hits a 17-foot baseline jumper with 4.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Cavaliers a 114-113 victory, stunning the Washington home crowd and giving the Cavs their first playoff series win in 13 years. Lebron James scored 32 points in the Game 6 finale, his first playoff series ending in success.



Wednesday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. (replay Thursday, May 28 at 12 noon)

Cavs @ Pacers Game 3 of 2017 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals – 4/20/2017 Cavs historic comeback to take 3-0 series lead The Cavs came back from a 25-point halftime deficit to defeat the Pacers 119-114. The 25-point halftime comeback is the largest halftime comeback in NBA playoff history (21- Baltimore Bullets, 4/13/48). LeBron James led the Cavs with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 23 assists and Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Channing Frye scored 13 points.



Monday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. (replay Tuesday, June 2 at 12 noon)

Cavs vs. Celtics Game 7 of 1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals – 5/17/1992

Cavs beat Boston 122-104 in Game 7 to win the series 4-3. Mark Price paced a relentless Cavs’ fast break, Brad Daugherty had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and John (Hot Rod) Williams had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots off the bench. Larry Bird, defended by Mike Sanders, had 12 points and five rebounds.

Games will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

Click and follow the network’s Cleveland social accounts for updates: #CavsReplay