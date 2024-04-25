National Football League Bettor places $100k bet on Caleb Williams to go No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 25, 2024 4:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's been inevitable since April 2023 will finally happen on Thursday night when quarterback Caleb Williams is selected first overall in the NFL Draft. And at least one person wants to win some quick money on that happening, even if it means putting a lot on the line.

A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook placed a $100,000 bet on the -20000 odds that Williams would be selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall pick. In the likely event that Chicago makes that a reality, that bettor will win $500, a half-percent (.5) return.

Earlier in the day, BetMGM Sportsbook also made public a large bet of $10,000 at -10000 odds for Williams to go No. 1. That bet would return $100.

Meanwhile, a bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook put $11,255.25 on Caleb Williams at -20000 to go No. 1 overall. This bet would return $56.28

Williams has been widely viewed as the odds-on-favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at virtually every sportsbook since the odds opened. That's because the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is considered one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck in 2012.

Breathtaking highlights of his ability to manufacture explosive gains out of what appear to be negative plays, combined with his preternatural calmness in the pocket, have had the football world salivating for the past two seasons.

In fact, some scouts see him as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes.

Should this bettor lose, it would be viewed as one of the greatest surprises in betting history. But keep in mind that some experts believe 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (+5000) would be a likely No. 1 pick in many other draft classes.

Is it possible he goes first instead of Williams and ultimately rains on the $100,000 bettor's parade?

Probably not.

As for what the big bettor will do with their likely winnings from Thursday's wager, that has not been revealed. But at a bare minimum, they'd have enough extra cash to snag a couple of official Caleb Williams' Bears jerseys or a ticket to a home game.

Regardless, this is one bet that is a sure-fire hit.

