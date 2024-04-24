Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on IL with fractured rib
Chicago Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on IL with fractured rib

Published Apr. 24, 2024 4:27 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced Wednesday that the team has placed center fielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list due to a fractured rib.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 National League MVP, is in his second season with the Cubs and the first of a three-year, $80 million deal. He has posted five home runs, 17 RBIs and a 111 OPS+ while boasting a .226/.320/.440 slash line. Chicago is 14-9, good for second in the NL Central.

This is a developing story.

