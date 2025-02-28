Major League Baseball
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits solo homer in first at-bat of 2025
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits solo homer in first at-bat of 2025

Updated Feb. 28, 2025 8:40 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run in his first spring training plate appearance on Friday night following offseason shoulder surgery.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani worked a full count against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi before driving a fastball to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall. A packed crowd at Camelback Ranch roared in approval, and it's another sign that the Japanese star could have another big season.

The 30-year-old was taking at-bats against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He suffered the injury in Game 2 of the World Series while sliding into second base, but still played in the final three games of the Fall Classic as the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win a championship.

Ohtani won his third MVP last year after batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, become the first player to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season. The two-way star didn't pitch in 2024 — his first with the Dodgers — because of an elbow injury.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season, but manager Dave Roberts has said that probably won't happen until May.

Ohtani was playing on Friday against his former team, the Angels. Ohtani spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Dodgers' crosstown rivals, winning his first two MVP awards in 2021 and 2023.

Othani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers after the 2023 season.

The Dodgers have a short spring training this season as they prepare to play Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, where Ohtani hopes to play as the designated hitter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

