Rams unveil their 2024 'Draft House,' a $16.5 million mansion in Hermosa Beach

The Los Angeles Rams are continuing their draft weekend tradition in a big way.

The Rams unveiled their "Draft House," a $16.5 million mansion in Hermosa Beach, California, where they'll be headquartered for the entire 2024 NFL Draft. With help from Zillow, the team turned the 9,150-square-foot mansion into a war room that has a game room, lounge, pool, and a covered bar and patio to go with a scenic view of the Pacific Ocean.

Rams memorabilia is also displayed throughout the mansion. A jacket honoring Puka Nacua's record rookie season, custom-cut records honoring current players and franchise icons, platinum records that honor each of the team's Super Bowl championships, gold records honoring memorable selections made by general manager Les Snead, posters and jerseys of Rams players are among the items decorating the mansion.

Los Angeles is the only team to have its draft headquarters outside of team facilities, a tradition the team started in 2021. But this year is different: The Rams actually have a first-round pick, their first since 2016, when they selected QB Jared Goff No. 1 overall. It's also the first time in head coach Sean McVay's tenure they have a first-round pick.

That might explain why this year's draft house might be a little more lavish than past year's draft houses. The Rams' 2021 draft house was in Malibu, and it didn't seem to feature nearly as much team memorabilia in the team-provided photos. They moved to a 67,000-foot-square lot in Hollywood Hills in 2022, months after their Super Bowl win, and that space featured some team logos throughout the house.

In 2023, the Rams set up shop in San Fernando Valley, placing their draft headquarters in a 10,000-square-foot home. They actually called it a "draft lab" instead of a draft house, and it included a bust of Aaron Donald, among other unique items.

The Rams hold the No. 19 overall pick in Thursday's first round, giving them some ammunition to go for another Super Bowl run as Matthew Stafford's career winds down. FOX Sports' NFL staff mock draft has the team selecting Florida State edge Jared Verse, giving Los Angeles some pass-rush help following Donald's retirement this offseason.

